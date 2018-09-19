Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam to be freed; jail term suspended: Pakistan court

Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Mariam have been freed by the Islamabad High Court. (FILE) Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Mariam have been freed by the Islamabad High Court. (FILE)

The Islamabad High Court Wednesday suspended the sentences handed to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Mohammad Safdar in the Avenfield corruption reference case. The trio will be released from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after completion of formalities today.

During the hearing, a two-judge bench accepted the appeals by the Sharifs and Capt Safdar against the verdict announced by the accountability court on July 6 and suspended their sentences. Justice Athar Minallah also directed Sharif, Maryam and Safdar to submit bail bonds worth Rs 0.5 million each.

The Accountability Court Islamabad in July this year sentenced Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Safdar to 10, seven and two years in imprisonment after finding them guilty over the family’s ownership of four luxury flats in London. The Supreme Court last year disqualified Sharif from holding the office of prime minister after the Panama Papers scandal.

