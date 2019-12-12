PM Modi systematically moving with ‘Hindu supremacist agenda’: Imran Khan on Citizenship bill

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the Modi government of marginalising the Muslim population. (Source: Reuters) Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the Modi government of marginalising the Muslim population. (Source: Reuters)

Continuing his tirade against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, which was passed by the Parliament amid vociferous protests in the north-east, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday accused the Narendra Modi government of moving ahead with its ‘Hindu supremacist agenda’.

“India, under Modi, has been moving systematically with its Hindu Supremacist agenda. Starting with illegal annexation & continuing siege of J&K, then stripping 2 mn Indian Muslim in Assam of citizenship, setting up internment camps; now the passage of Citizenship Amendment Law,” Imran Khan tweeted.

Imran Khan further said Modi’s Hindu supremacist agenda, accompanied by threats to Pakistan, would lead to massive bloodshed and far-reaching consequences for the world.

India, under Modi, has been moving systematically with its Hindu Supremacist agenda. Starting with illegal annexation & continuing siege of IOJK; then stripping 2 mn Indian Muslim in Assam of citizenship, setting up internment camps; now the passage of Citizenship Amendment Law; — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 12, 2019

“All this accompanied by mob lynchings of Muslims and other minorities in India. The world must realise, as appeasement of the genocidal Supremacist agenda of Nazi Germany eventually led to WWII,” he said.

Urging global intervention, Khan said, “As in Nazi Germany, in Modi’s India dissent has been marginalised and the world must step in before it is too late, to counter this Hindu Supremacist agenda of Modi’s India threatening bloodshed and war.”

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim minorities in three countries – Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh – who are facing religious persecution, was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday evening. It was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

After the Bill was given nod by the Lok Sabha, Khan had said the legislation violates the norms of international human rights laws and bilateral agreements with his country.

“We strongly condemn Indian Lok Sabha citizenship legislation which violates all norms of international human rights law and bilateral agreements with Pakistan,” he said.

Imran Khan had further accused the Indian government of furthering the RSS’ “Hindu Rashtra design of expansionism propagated by the fascist Modi government”.

In reply to Khan’s statements, the Ministry of External Affairs said they do not need to respond to every statement of the Pakistan PM. “All his statements are unwarranted, he should rather pay attention to the condition of minorities in Pakistan than comment on internal matters of India,” ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

