‘You have only your ex to blame’: Maryam Sharif, Jemima Goldsmith Twitter battle after Imran Khan’s remark

Pakistani Muslim League (Nawaz) vice-president Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s former wife Jemima Goldsmith were engaged in a Twitter battle over Maryam’s “antisemitic attack” on Imran Khan’s children.

The controversy arose after Imran Khan took a jibe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for attending his grandson Junaid’s polo match in the UK while he was there in 2019 for medical treatment. Responding to Imran Khan’s remarks about her son, Maryam Sharif in a rally in PoK said that Khan’s children were being “raised in the lap of Jews”.

Reacting to the comment, Jemima took to Twitter and wrote that this was the reason she had left Pakistan in 2004. “My kids are “being raised in the lap of the Jews,” announced Maryam Sharif today.” She went on to add, “I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of anti-semitic attacks by the media and politicians (weekly death threats and protests outside my house). But still, it continues,” she tweeted.

I have absolutely no interest in you, your sons or your personal lives because I have better things to do and say but if your ex drags in families of others out of spite, others will have nastier things to say. You have only your ex to blame. https://t.co/DxoUqwjoTn — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 20, 2021

In response, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said that she has no interest in her and that Jemima should blame her ex — a reference to Imran Khan. “I have absolutely no interest in you, your sons, or your personal lives because I have better things to do and say but if your ex drags in families of others out of spite, others will have nastier things to say. You have only your ex to blame.”

Earlier this month, in a rally in PoK, Khan had said: “The poor should go to jail and the powerful get NROs (National Reconciliation Ordinance) and go park themselves abroad and watch their grandson’s polo match.”

Maryam hit back at Khan, saying, “I didn’t want to bring children into it, but the way you’re talking, you’re going to get a befitting reply… He’s Nawaz Sharif’s grandson, not Goldsmith’s. He’s Nawaz Sharif’s grandson, he’s not being raised in the lap of Jews.”

Goldsmith married Imran Khan in 1995 and has two sons. The couple divorced in 2004