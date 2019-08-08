Maryam Nawaz, former Pak PM’s daughter, arrested in graft case

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was Thursday detained while she was visiting her father at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore, Dawn has reported.

Maryam, who is serving as the vice-president of the PML-N party in the absence of her father, is facing graft charges along with her other family members in a number of cases. The National Accountability Bureau launched the investigation against Maryam, Nawaz, her uncle Shahbaz Sharif, cousins Hamza Shahbaz and Yousuf Abbas and others for owning the Chaudhry Sugar Mills Limited.

Maryam had been given a questionnaire based on six questions in the case, which she was due to answer before the NAB officials today by 3 pm. However, the NAB officers reached the jail and detained her.

The NAB has reportedly traced numerous telegraphic transfers worth millions of rupees by the Sharif family and the end beneficiaries included Maryam and other owners of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills, a report in Dawn said.

Maryam was sentenced to seven years in jail in July 2018 in connection with the case that pertains to the ownership of the Sharif family’s posh apartments at Avenfield House, London. The sentence was, however, suspended by the Islamabad High Court.

Nawaz Sharif, 69, is serving a seven-year prison term at the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore since December 24, 2018 in the Al-Azizia case. Maryam had last month alleged that the judge who announced the sentence against her father was “forced and blackmailed” to do so under the pressure of “hidden forces”. She had released a video where the judge was allegedly confessing the pressure built on him to convict Nawaz.