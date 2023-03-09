scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 09, 2023
Maryam Nawaz seeks ‘immediate’ court martial of rtd Lt Gen Faiz Hameed

Maryam Nawaz told a news website on Wednesday that she had moved a court against Gen Hameed for his role in getting her and Nawaz Sharif convicted in fake cases in 2017. "Not only Gen Faiz Hameed's court martial should be done but also an example of him is to be made or others," she said.

Maryam NawazImran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) said Maryam and her father are targeting only Gen Hameed because they had cut a deal with Gen Bajwa to oust Imran Khan. (Reuters/ File)
Pakistan’s ruling party PML-N’s chief organizer Maryam Nawaz has spoken out her mind regarding her and her father former premier Nawaz Sharif’s “tormentor” former spymaster retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed and demanded his “immediate” court martial.

Earlier, ousted prime minister Imran Khan had demanded court martial of former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Interestingly, Nawaz Sharif used to blame Gen Bajwa and Gen Hameed together for getting him disqualified by the Supreme Court in 2017 by pressuring judges. But now the father and daughter are only demanding action against former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Gen Faiz Hameed.

Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) said Maryam and her father are targeting only Gen Hameed because they had cut a deal with Gen Bajwa to oust Imran Khan.

Last week, Imran Khan had accused Gen Bajwa of back-stabbing him. “Gen Bajwa wanted to crush me. If anyone thinks that I will bow, it will never happen. There should be an internal military inquiry against Gen Bajwa. He should be court-martialled for delivering a speech against Russia (when I was visiting there to buy oil on cheap rates),” Khan alleged.

On the other hand, the PML-N led federal coalition government has resonated with the sentiments of Maryam disclosing “different kinds of investigations are underway against Gen Faiz Hameed.” Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said action would be taken in the light of ongoing investigation against Gen Hamid. “The financial embezzlement allegations against Hameed’s brothers are also being probed,” he said.

First published on: 09-03-2023 at 07:02 IST
