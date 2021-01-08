scorecardresearch
Friday, January 08, 2021
Pakistan court sentences Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT commander Lakhvi to 5 years for terrorism financing

Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi was sentenced to five years concurrently on three separate counts of the offence, with a fine of 100,000 rupees on each count, an order from the court said.

By: Reuters | Lahore | Updated: January 8, 2021 4:36:44 pm
Lashkar e Toiba, lakhvi, jammu and kashmir, LeT, kashmir news, indian express newsLakhvi and the group are accused by India and the United States of being behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks. (File Photo)

A Pakistan court on Friday sentenced Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi, a senior official of militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba, to five years in jail for terrorism financing.

Lakhvi and the group are accused by India and the United States of being behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks.He was sentenced to five years concurrently on three separate counts of the offence, with a fine of 100,000 rupees on
each count, an order from the court said.

