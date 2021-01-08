Pakistan court sentences Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT commander Lakhvi to 5 years for terrorism financing

Lakhvi and the group are accused by India and the United States of being behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks. (File Photo)

A Pakistan court on Friday sentenced Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi, a senior official of militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba, to five years in jail for terrorism financing. Lakhvi and the group are accused by India and the United States of being behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks.He was sentenced to five years concurrently on three separate counts of the offence, with a fine of 100,000 rupees on

each count, an order from the court said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App.