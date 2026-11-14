19-year-old mauled to death by tigress during TikTok shoot in Pakistan’s Lahore, video goes viral

The incident took place in Lahore's Kahna area, where a TikToker had arrived to film a video. Police are investigating alleged negligence and an attempt to pass off the attack as a dog bite.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readNov 14, 2026 03:56 PM IST
A 19-year-old named Talha was fatally attacked by a tigress at a private breeding farm in Kahna while taking part in a TikTok video shoot. (X/image enhanced using AI)A 19-year-old named Talha was fatally attacked by a tigress at a private breeding farm in Kahna while taking part in a TikTok video shoot. (X/image enhanced using AI)
AI Narration

A 19-year-old farm employee was mauled to death by a tigress at a private farmhouse in Lahore’s Kahna area while a TikTok video was being filmed, prompting police to arrest the farmhouse owner and a social media influencer.

The victim, identified as Talha, suffered critical injuries in the attack on Wednesday and was rushed to a private hospital, where he later died during treatment, Dawn reported.

Police identified the arrested suspects as farmhouse owner Fayyaz and TikToker Nauman Hassan. According to the Lahore Police, Hassan had visited the farmhouse to record a video when the animal allegedly went out of control and attacked Talha.

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The victim’s father, Munir Ahmed, alleged in his complaint that the animal had been taken out of its cage for filming and that his son was asked to participate in the video. Hum News reported that the father and other family members also worked at the farmhouse.

 

Attempt to pass off attack as dog bite

Police said an attempt was allegedly made to conceal the circumstances of the incident by describing it as a dog attack. However, an investigation established that the victim had been attacked by the big cat, according to a statement from Lahore Police reported by Dawn.

The Punjab Wildlife Department has taken custody of the animal. Authorities are investigating whether the farmhouse had the required permit to keep the tigress, whether adequate safety arrangements were in place and whether negligence contributed to the death.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations Faisal Kamran said investigators would examine all aspects of the alleged negligence and the attempt to conceal the circumstances of the attack.

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“A passion for TikTok cannot be more important than a human life,” the Lahore Police said in a statement, adding that no one could be allowed to endanger human life in the name of entertainment.

Questions over private ownership of big cats

The Punjab government introduced stricter rules in 2025 governing the possession and breeding of big cats, including lions and tigers. The regulations require owners to obtain licences and comply with prescribed enclosure and safety standards.

Investigators are now examining whether the farmhouse complied with these requirements and whether the animal was legally kept at the premises, The Express Tribune reported.

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