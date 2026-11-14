19-year-old mauled to death by tigress during TikTok shoot in Pakistan’s Lahore, video goes viral

A 19-year-old farm employee was mauled to death by a tigress at a private farmhouse in Lahore’s Kahna area while a TikTok video was being filmed, prompting police to arrest the farmhouse owner and a social media influencer.

The victim, identified as Talha, suffered critical injuries in the attack on Wednesday and was rushed to a private hospital, where he later died during treatment, Dawn reported.

Police identified the arrested suspects as farmhouse owner Fayyaz and TikToker Nauman Hassan. According to the Lahore Police, Hassan had visited the farmhouse to record a video when the animal allegedly went out of control and attacked Talha.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The victim’s father, Munir Ahmed, alleged in his complaint that the animal had been taken out of its cage for filming and that his son was asked to participate in the video. Hum News reported that the father and other family members also worked at the farmhouse.

19-YEAR-OLD FARMHOUSE WORKER KILLED BY TIGER DURING TIKTOK VIDEO SHOOT; CREATOR AND OWNER ARRESTED A 19-year-old farmhouse worker has died after being mauled by a tiger during a TikTok video shoot at a private wildlife-breeding facility in Lahore, Pakistan, raising serious questions about the handling of dangerous animals and the safety of workers. The victim, identified as Talha, was attacked on Wednesday, November 11, at a farmhouse in the Kahna area of Lahore, where TikToker Nauman Hassan had reportedly arranged to film a video involving the animal. Police said the tiger attacked Talha, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Investigators also uncovered an attempt to conceal the circumstances surrounding the tragedy by initially presenting the incident as a dog attack. A police investigation subsequently established that the teenager had been attacked by a tiger. The farmhouse owner, identified as Fayyaz, and TikToker Nauman Hassan were arrested in connection with the incident. Police said investigators were examining possible negligence, the legality of keeping the animal and the safety arrangements at the facility. The incident has also raised concerns about the farmhouse’s wildlife breeding operations. Reports indicate that its breeding licence had expired in 2025. A separate account by Daily Pakistan stated that authorities seized 33 lions from the premises and arrested three individuals, although police reports published by Dawn confirmed two arrests and the confiscation of the tiger involved in the fatal attack. The Punjab Wildlife Department has taken custody of the animal, while investigations into the circumstances of Talha’s death continue. The tragedy is a stark reminder that dangerous wild animals are not props for online entertainment. No TikTok video, social media engagement or pursuit of online popularity is worth putting human lives at risk. — AfrikTimes (@afriktimesint) November 13, 2026

Attempt to pass off attack as dog bite

Police said an attempt was allegedly made to conceal the circumstances of the incident by describing it as a dog attack. However, an investigation established that the victim had been attacked by the big cat, according to a statement from Lahore Police reported by Dawn.

The Punjab Wildlife Department has taken custody of the animal. Authorities are investigating whether the farmhouse had the required permit to keep the tigress, whether adequate safety arrangements were in place and whether negligence contributed to the death.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Operations Faisal Kamran said investigators would examine all aspects of the alleged negligence and the attempt to conceal the circumstances of the attack.

Story continues below this ad

“A passion for TikTok cannot be more important than a human life,” the Lahore Police said in a statement, adding that no one could be allowed to endanger human life in the name of entertainment.

Questions over private ownership of big cats

The Punjab government introduced stricter rules in 2025 governing the possession and breeding of big cats, including lions and tigers. The regulations require owners to obtain licences and comply with prescribed enclosure and safety standards.

Investigators are now examining whether the farmhouse complied with these requirements and whether the animal was legally kept at the premises, The Express Tribune reported.