Lahore: Blast outside Data Darbar shrine kills 5, say Pakistani police

A powerful bomb blast outside a Sufi shrine in Lahore killed five, including two policemen, and wounded several others, Pakistani police Wednesday said. Reports from local media suggest the blast took place outside Gate 2 of Data Darbar, a famous shrine in Punjab province.

Lahore police chief Ghazanfar Ali told news agency Associated Press that police officers were the apparent target of bombing outside the shrine. He said hundreds of pilgrims were inside and outside the shrine when the blast took place. TV footage showed a badly damaged police vehicle that authorities said was the target.

Authorities are yet to ascertain the nature of the blast. Punjab province police spokesman Nayab Haider told Reuters that several people including police officers had been wounded. The injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals. Dawn reported that a heavy contingent of police has been deployed in the area.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has strongly denounced the blast outside Data Darbar in Lahore and sought a report from the authorities, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier has commiserated with the bereaved families and directed authorities concerned to provide best possible medical treatment to those injured in the blast.

Entry to the Data Darbar was sealed in the aftermath of the blast. The shrine is visited by hundreds of thousands of people each year. In 2010, the shrine was targeted in a suicide attack that killed more than 40 people, and is guarded by heavy security.

