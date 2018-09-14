Kulsoom Sharif to be laid to rest in Lahore today

Kulsoom Nawaz died on September 11, 2018, at a hospital in London. She was suffering from cancer. (AP Photo/File) Kulsoom Nawaz died on September 11, 2018, at a hospital in London. She was suffering from cancer. (AP Photo/File)

Kulsoom Sharif, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s wife, will be laid to rest at the Sharif Medical City in Lahore at 5 pm on Friday. Her body was brought back to the country from London, where she was being treated for throat cancer, this morning and kept at the Sharif residence, Jati Umra. Nawaz, their daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt (retd) M Safdar, who are serving prison terms in connection with a corruption case, were granted parole to attend the funeral. Their parole was extended to 4 pm on September 17.

A funeral for Kulsoom was held at Regent Park mosque in London on Thursday, as her sons, Hassan and Hussain, could not return to Pakistan. They have been declared absconders by an accountability court in corruption cases. The funeral Thursday was attended by hundreds, with ‘we salute the mother of democracy’ ringing in the air, reported news agency PTI.

Kulsoom will be buried next to her father-in-law Mian Sharif and brother-in-law Abbas Sharif, reported Dawn.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had led a slew of leaders in paying tribute to Kulsoom. “Sad to learn of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s death. She was a courageous woman of great dignity and confronted her disease with fortitude. My condolences and prayers go to the Sharif family,” he had tweeted on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a letter to Nawaz, had written, “It is with profound grief that I learnt of the sad demise of Begum Sahiba. I pray to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to Begum Sahiba and strength to you and the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss,” reported PTI.

