Have solid evidence against Jadhav, hopeful we will win case: Pakistan Foreign Minister

Pakistan is hopeful that the country will win the case against alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Thursday.

While addressing reporters in Multan city, Qureshi said, “We have solid evidence against Jadhav and are hopeful we will win the case in the ICJ.” He added, “We will try our best to present our stance in an effective manner before the ICJ.

The minister’s remarks came a day after the ICJ announced that it will hear Jadhav’s case for a week in February 2019.

“We will try to move forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The nation should be ready as we will have to take some bitter decisions,” he said.

Jadhav was apprehended on March 3, 2016 after he illegally crossed into Pakistan from Iran, according to Pakistani officials. He was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for espionage in April 2017 following which India moved the ICJ. A 10-member ICJ bench restrained Pakistan from executing Jadhav till the case was adjudicated on.

Indian officials deny he was a spy and allege he was seized and taken forcibly to Pakistan.

