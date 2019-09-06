Kashmir is Pak’s ‘jugular vein’, altering status challenges our security: Imran Khan

Mounting another attack on India’s decision to revoke special status for Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said New Delhi’s move poses challenges to Islamabad’s security and integrity and referred to Kashmir as the country’s “jugular vein”.

“For Pakistan, Kashmir stands as its jugular vein. Altering its status poses challenges to Pakistan’s security and integrity,” PM Khan said while addressing people on Pakistan’s Defence and Martyrs Day, which is observed on September 6 to mark the anniversary of the 1965 war with India.

He said his government had launched a proactive diplomatic campaign in the world capitals and at the United Nations to apprise the world community about Kashmir after India’s decision to dilute Article 370 on August 5.

“I have also urged upon the international community to seriously consider the safety and security of India’s nuclear arsenal… this is an issue that impacts not just the South Asian region but the whole world,” he added.

The prime minister further emphasised that the world community would be held responsible for the “catastrophic aftermath” if it fails to pay attention to India’s nuclear arsenal. “I have informed the world that Pakistan does not want war, but at the same time, Pakistan cannot remain oblivious to the challenges posed to its security and integrity,” Khan said.

Tension between the neighbouring countries escalated after India withdrew Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and bifurcated it into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, on August 5. India has strongly maintained that the abrogation was an internal matter and criticised Pakistan for making “irresponsible statements” and provocative anti-India rhetoric over issues internal to it.

On Twitter yesterday, PM Khan alleged that under the Narendra Modi’s government, Indian forces had “killed, injured (with pellet guns), abused Kashmiri men, women and children. Claiming that a communication blackout had “deprived Kashmiris a voice to the outside world and their families.”

Questioning the international community, he wrote: “India’s violation of all international laws including humanitarian laws is there for the world to see. So why is the world silent? Is the international community’s humanity dead when Muslims are being persecuted? What message is being sent to the 1.3 billion Muslims across the world?”

He also compared the current situation in Kashmir with that of Munich in 1938 and terming the PM Modi government for having a “fascist, Hindu-Supremacist design” said, it had an agenda of “ethnic cleansing and genocide of Muslims”.

with PTI inputs