Highlights: Three terrorists killed in attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi

The Balochistan Liberation Army, a Pakistani insurgent group, attacked the Chinese Consulate in Karachi on Friday, killing two policemen and injuring one security guard, reported news agency Reuters. The three suicide bombers, who had attempted to storm the building, were gunned down by security forces. Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling the attack a “conspiracy” against cooperation between Pakistan and China, has ordered an inquiry.
Jiand Baloch, a member of the BLA, said the reason for the attack was due to China exploiting Pakistan’s resources. In a statement to Reuters, Baloch said, “There were three suicide attackers of the Balochistan Liberation Army, which also describes itself as the Baloch Liberation Army. They stormed the Chinese embassy in Karachi. China is exploiting our resources.”
Karachi police chief Amir Shaikh said the terrorists had tried to infiltrate the building but “they could not even get in the compound”. He added that they had tried to enter the visa section.
In second attack in Pakistan today, blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province kills 25
In another attack in Pakistan Friday, at least 25 people have been killed in a powerful bomb blast that has ripped through a busy market outside a religious seminary in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. More than 30 others have been injured in the attack, reports PTI.
"The Prime Minister has ordered a complete inquiry into the incident and has desired that elements behind this incident must be unearthed. "Such incidents will never be able to undermine Pak-China relationship," A statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.
India condemns terrorist attack on Chinese consulate: MEA
India strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi this morning. “We condole the loss of lives in this dastardly attack. There can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terrorism": MEA
An unverified Twitter account of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has posted this picture of the three terrorists who were killed trying to enter the Chinese Consulate. It has also identified them as Azal Khan Baloch, Raziq Baloch and Raees Baloc.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has called the terror attack a "conspiracy" against Pakistan-China cooperation. He has ordered an enquiry into the attack on the Chinese Consulate.
The Pakistani foreign minister has confirmed that the 21 staff inside the Chinese Consulate in Karachi are safe, reports Reuters. "The attackers couldn’t hurt any of them, nor they could take hostage any of them," Qureshi was quoted as saying by Reuters.
