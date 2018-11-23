Highlights: Three terrorists killed in attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi

The Balochistan Liberation Army, a Pakistani insurgent group, attacked the Chinese Consulate in Karachi on Friday, killing two policemen and injuring one security guard, reported news agency Reuters. The three suicide bombers, who had attempted to storm the building, were gunned down by security forces. Prime Minister Imran Khan, calling the attack a “conspiracy” against cooperation between Pakistan and China, has ordered an inquiry.

Advertising

Jiand Baloch, a member of the BLA, said the reason for the attack was due to China exploiting Pakistan’s resources. In a statement to Reuters, Baloch said, “There were three suicide attackers of the Balochistan Liberation Army, which also describes itself as the Baloch Liberation Army. They stormed the Chinese embassy in Karachi. China is exploiting our resources.”

Karachi police chief Amir Shaikh said the terrorists had tried to infiltrate the building but “they could not even get in the compound”. He added that they had tried to enter the visa section.