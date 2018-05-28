Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk to serve as caretaker Pakistan PM

“Today is a day of great importance in the democratic run of the country. We have agreed on an individual for the position,” said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the press conference on Monday. (AP file photo) “Today is a day of great importance in the democratic run of the country. We have agreed on an individual for the position,” said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the press conference on Monday. (AP file photo)

Former Pakistan chief justice Nasirul Mulk will serve as the caretaker prime minister till elected PM takes charge after the elections. Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah announced this at a joint press conference on Monday.

“Today is a day of great importance in the democratic run of the country. We have agreed on an individual for the position,” ExpressTribune quoted PM Abbasi as saying at the press conference. “We have come to this decision six weeks later, and we had to discuss the nominations with our parties as well…The individual’s history is impeccable and contribution has been outstanding,” he added.

Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk was born on August 17, 1950 and belongs to Swat. He has served as a judge in Peshawar High Court, Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief Election Commissioner, reports dunyanews.tv.

Pakistan will be holding its parliamentary and provincial assembly elections on July 25. The 2018 elections will be the first vote since Nawaz Sharif was ousted from the office of the prime minister over financial irregularities and Panama fraud. The elections will also be the second ever democratic transfer of power in the country.

READ | All you need to know about the July 25 polls in Pakistan

The elections come at a time of growing political instability in the country, with the ruling PML-N accusing the military of interfering in politics and weakening it. The military has, however, dismissed any such charges.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd