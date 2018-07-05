It’s the policy of Modi govt to isolate Pak, says Imran Khan

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf is expected to be the main challenger to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League in the general elections. (AP/PTI/File) Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf is expected to be the main challenger to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League in the general elections. (AP/PTI/File)

Former cricketer Imran Khan Thursday said that ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif had made efforts to improve Indo-Pakistan relations, but “aggressive anti-Pakistan posture” adopted by the Indian government resulted in the present impasse between the countries.

Imran Khan was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper, “Sharif tried everything, even personal (gestures) like calling him (Narendra Modi) over to his house. No one got in his way. But I think it is the policy of the Narendra Modi government to try and isolate Pakistan. They have a very aggressive anti-Pakistan posture…What can one do in the face of this attitude?”

Ahead of Pakistan’s general elections scheduled on July 25, the 65-year-old leader said that key to the Prime Minister House lies in understanding the country’s complex political realities.

Speaking on Pakistan’s military influence in foreign policy, Khan said that army will get involved where there are security situations.

“We have had military influence on politics in Pakistan because we have had the worst political governments. I am not saying it is justified but where there is a vacuum, something will fill it,” he told Dawn.

Commenting on the importance of manpower and financial resources for a successful election campaign, Khan pointed out the requirements of Pakistan, unlike other nations. “In Pakistan, you need money and thousands of trained polling agents who can bring out people on the day of election. If you do not have those workers, you cannot contest the election,” he was quoted as saying to Dawn.

Khan added that he is “more optimistic” than before and is playing with what exists in Pakistan’s political class.

“You contest elections to win. You don’t contest elections to be a good boy. I want to win,” he added.

(with PTI inputs)

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd