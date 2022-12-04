scorecardresearch
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Pakistani embassy in Kabul

The embassy came under attack on Friday with gunfire wounding a Pakistani security guard, officials said, in what Islamabad called an attempt to assassinate its head of mission, who was unhurt.

The embassy came under attack on Friday with gunfire wounding a Pakistani security guard, officials said. (Photo source: Twitter/ Natiq Malikzada)

Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Pakistan’s embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday, a statement carried by one of the militant group’s affiliated channels on Telegram said on Sunday.

Islamic state claimed the attack was carried by two of its members armed with “medium and sniper weapons” and was targeting the ambassador and his guards who were present at the courtyard of the embassy.

The attack injured at least one guard and caused damage to the building, the group said.

