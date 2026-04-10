Islamabad turns fortress ahead of Iran-US talks; Vance warns Tehran as he heads to Pakistan

As the Pakistan-brokered ceasefire between the US and Iran remains in effect, Islamabad is preparing to host high-level delegations from the two countries on Saturday to end the conflict in West Asia. US Vice President JD Vance on Friday departed for Islamabad to take part in talks with Iran, expressing optimism about the negotiations while warning against any lack of sincerity from Tehran.

Islamabad has tightened security and cordoned off its “Red Zone”, the administrative enclave in the capital, ahead of the negotiations. Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is at the centre of the preparations, announced that a control room is being established to coordinate the event.

With the spotlight on Pakistan emerging as a consequential mediator, Islamabad has also announced visa-on-arrival for all delegates and journalists arriving for the diplomatic engagement, dubbed ‘Islamabad Talks 2026’.

“Pakistan welcomes all delegates, including journalists from participating nations, travelling in relation to Islamabad Talks 2026. To this end, all airlines are requested to permit boarding to all such individuals without a visa. Immigration authorities in Pakistan will issue them visas on arrival,” Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar wrote on X.

Police officers stand guard at a barricaded road to ensure security ahead of the possible negotiations between the United States and Iran in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad. (AP Photo) Police officers stand guard at a barricaded road to ensure security ahead of the possible negotiations between the United States and Iran in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad. (AP Photo)

The Serena Hotel, located next to the foreign ministry, asked its guests to check out on Wednesday. The negotiations — scheduled to be held at this establishment — are expected to be indirect, with delegations sitting in separate rooms and Pakistan carrying proposals between them.

Pakistan had announced a two-day public holiday in the capital on Thursday and Friday ahead of the high-profile talks.

US Vice President JD Vance will lead the delegation from Washington. He is accompanied by special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The Iranian delegation will include Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

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A police officer stands guard while others attend a briefing prior to their deployment to ensure security ahead of the United States and Iran possible negotiations in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad. (AP Photo) A police officer stands guard while others attend a briefing prior to their deployment to ensure security ahead of the United States and Iran possible negotiations in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad. (AP Photo)

‘Don’t play us’: JD Vance warns Iran

Addressing reporters before departure, Vance said the United States is open to constructive engagement if Iran approaches the discussions in good faith.

“We’re looking forward to the negotiation. I think it’s going to be positive. As the president of the United States said if the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we’re certainly willing to extend the open hand,” he said.

However, he cautioned that Washington would not respond favourably if Iran attempts to act in bad faith during the talks. “If they’re going to try to play us, then they’re going to find that the negotiating team is not that receptive,” Vance added.

The countries announced the two-week ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan, minutes before the expiration of Trump’s deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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The US had forwarded a 15-point peace proposal to Iran, which the latter rejected before producing a 10-point counterproposal. The ceasefire remains fragile owing to key demands from each side in direct contradiction with each other.

Fears of an impasse have been compounded by the ongoing Israeli operation against the Iranian proxy group Hezbollah in Lebanon, which has claimed hundreds of lives since the announcement of the ceasefire. Cessation of war on all fronts, including in Lebanon, was among the terms in Iran’s 10-point proposal.