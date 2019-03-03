Islamabad HC rejected plea to stop Pak from returning Wing Commander Abhinandan

The Islamabad High Court had rejected the prayer to stop Pakistan from returning Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Vardhaman, holding that it was a matter of government policy, affirmed by the country’s Parliament, and hence outside the realm of judicial review.

“The decisions which are taken by the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), particularly during challenging times, are inevitably required to be respected and upheld. Even otherwise Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) is competent to affirm policies of the Government and after such affirmation, they cannot be subjected to judicial review. It is the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) alone which represents the will of the people of Pakistan and the other organs of the State are expected to respect and bow to its decisions. In the instant case the announcement made by the Prime Minister of Pakistan was affirmed by the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) in its joint session. Moreover, the decision pertains to policy matters in the context of foreign policy, defence and security of Pakistan and thus outside the realm of judicial review,” Chief Justice Athar Minallah said, dismissing the petition filed by barrister Muhammad Shoaib Razzaq.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had on February 28 announced on the floor of the country’s Parliament that Varthaman will be returned to India as a “peace gesture”.

Razzaq challenged this in the HC, stating that PM Khan was not competent to take a decision regarding release of Wing Commander Varthaman. He argued that Varthaman had violated the sovereignty of Pakistan by “unauthorizedly” entering its territory and that “it was an act of war”. Razzaq contended that the Parliament was not taken into confidence on the matter and that the decision was taken ignoring the aspirations of the people of Pakistan. The petitioner wanted Varthaman to be court martialed in Pakistan.

The HC, however, said that it was an admitted fact that the Pakistan PM had announced the decision to release Varthaman on the floor of the House during a joint session of Parliament. “It was during the said joint session of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) that the announcement was made by the Prime Minister and affirmed by other Members,” the Chief Justice said, and ruled that the “the petitioner’s argument that the Prime Minister of Pakistan was not competent or that the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) was not taken into confidence is, therefore, misconceived”. full report on

