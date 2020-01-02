‘Irresponsible’: Pak rejects Indian Army chief’s remark on right to ‘preemptively strike’

“There should be no doubt about Pakistan’s resolve and readiness to thwart against any aggressive Indian move”, inside its territory or PoK, it said. (PTI Photo) “There should be no doubt about Pakistan’s resolve and readiness to thwart against any aggressive Indian move”, inside its territory or PoK, it said. (PTI Photo)

A day after new Army chief Mukund Naravane warned Pakistan that New Delhi reserves the right to “preemptively strike” at the source of terror, Pakistan Wednesday rejected his statement, terming it “irresponsible”.

Reacting to Gen Naravane’s remarks, the Pakistan Foreign Office in a statement said, “We reject the new Indian Army Chief’s irresponsible statement regarding ‘pre-emptive strikes’ across the LoC” inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).”

“There should be no doubt about Pakistan’s resolve and readiness to thwart against any aggressive Indian move”, inside its territory or PoK, it said. “No one should forget Pakistan’s befitting response to India’s Balakot misadventure,” it added.

Tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours escalated following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in Kashmir last year. About 44 CRPF personnel were killed when an explosive-laden vehicle rammed into one of the buses carrying the forces from Jammu to Srinagar. Following the template of the surgical strikes after the Uri attack in 2016, the IAF conducted an airstrike at JeM training camps in Balakot before dawn on February 26.

In an interview to news agency PTI barely hours after taking charge of the 1.3-million strong force, Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane had on Tuesday said India reserves the right to “preemptively strike” at sources of terror. He asserted that a “new normal” in the country’s response mechanism to acts of cross-border terrorism has already been “emphatically” displayed.

“If Pakistan does not stop its policy of state-sponsored terrorism, we reserve the right to preemptively strike at the sources of terror threat and this intent has adequately been demonstrated in our response during surgical strikes and Balakot operation,” the Army Chief said in New Delhi, in a stern warning to Islamabad.

Reacting to Gen Naravane’s remarks, the Pakistan Foreign Office in a statement said, “We reject the new Indian Army Chief’s irresponsible statement regarding ‘pre-emptive strikes’ across the LoC” inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Naravane replaces General Bipin Rawat as the new Chief of Army staff. Rawat, who retired from his former position Tuesday, has been appointed India’s first Chief of Defence Staff.

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App