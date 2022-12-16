scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

‘Osama bin Laden is dead, but butcher of Gujarat is India’s PM’: Pakistan Foreign Minister responds to Jaishankar

Speaking in the UN Security Council on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had slammed Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue in the council.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speaks in Washington. (AP, file)
Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi in response to India’s earlier comment on the country harbouring 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden.

“(I want to tell India) that Osama bin Laden is dead, but the butcher of Gujarat lives and he is the Prime Minister of India,” Bhutto said.

Bhutto, who was in New York to participate in the UN meetings, added: “He (PM Modi) was banned from entering this country until he became the Prime Minister. This is the Prime Minister of the RSS and the Foreign Minister of the RSS. What is the RSS? The RSS takes inspiration from Hitler’s ‘SS’.”

Speaking in the UN Security Council on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had slammed Pakistan for raising the Kashmir issue in the council and said that a country that hosted slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden and attacked a neighbouring Parliament does not have the credentials to “sermonise” in the power UN organ.

Jaishankar said the UN’s credibility depends on its effective response to the key challenges of our times, be it pandemics, climate change, conflicts or terrorism, and that “the normalisation of such threats” should never be accepted.

“The question of justifying what the world regards as unacceptable should not even arise. That certainly applies to state sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. Nor can hosting Osama bin Laden and attacking a neighbouring Parliament serve as credentials to sermonise before this Council,” he said.

Bhutto had raised the Kashmir issue in the UN Security Council Open Debate on ‘Maintenance of International Peace and Security: New Orientation for Reformed Multilateralism’, a signature event held under India’s Presidency of the 15-nation Council. He was one of the 60 speakers listed for the debate, as per a PTI report.

(With inputs from PTI)

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 08:41:13 am
