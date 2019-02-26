Indian air strike: Pakistan says it has ‘right to retaliate, self-defence’; Imran Khan calls meeting

IAF Air Strike in Pakistan: After India’s air strikes in Balakot, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened an emergency meeting to review the situation, Radio Pakistan reported. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who is expected to brief the media later today, said India has committed “aggression” by violating the LoC and Islamabad has “right to self-defence”.

India early Tuesday morning carried out a “non-military, preemptive action” against a major terror camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot. The strike was conducted after the government received credible information about “another suicide terror attack” by JeM in various parts of the country. The JeM claimed the responsibility for the Pulwama attack in Kashmir that killed 40 CRPF officers.

“First, they committed aggression against Pakistan today. It is a violation of the LoC. I consider it a violation of the LoC, and Pakistan his right to give a suitable response in self-defence,” Qureshi told reporters after an “emergency meeting” with high-level officials at the Foreign Office (FO) for consultations. He also added that Pakistan had repeatedly warned the world against India’s reaction.

وزیر خارجہ شاہ محمود قریشی کا پالیسی بیان@SMQureshiPTI pic.twitter.com/gB9keGku70 — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) February 26, 2019

Asking Pakistani’s to remain calm, Qureshi said, “Nation should not be worried over the Indian act as the defenders of the country are fully prepared to respond to any misadventure.” He also added that Pakistan is a “peace-loving” nation and has “registered successes in the war on terrorism,” reported Radio Pakistan. He also briefed Khan after the meeting.

Senator Sherry Rehman, a leading opposition leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party, said that “Indian incursion” across the LOC is strategically “ill-advised and tactically pointless”. “Such moves only ratchet up tensions in a region bristling with anger. “Obvious that (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi’s election wardrums make prospects for talks collateral damage. India’s ruling party sees no other way to win the elections hence, itching for war,” Rehman said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, India’s Opposition leaders congratulated the Indian Air Force on the strike. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, party leader Shashi Tharoor, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, tweeted congratulating the armed forces for striking terror camps.