Pakistan observes ‘Kashmir hour’ in solidarity with Kashmiris

‘Kashmir hour’ was observed across Pakistan Friday in protest of India’s decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370 that stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. The countrywide demonstrations came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan urged people to come out on the roads for half an hour, between noon and 12.30 pm, in “solidarity with the Kashmiri people” and “against Indian fascist oppression, the inhumane 24-day curfew”.

Outside his office in the capital city of Islamabad, Khan addressed a large gathering. “Today all of Pakistan, wherever there are Pakistanis, whether they are our school students, or shopkeepers or labourers, today all of us are standing with our Kashmiris,” Khan was quoted as saying by Dawn as the protest began.

Khan also said he told global leaders that if the international community did not take a stand against India, the “effect” would be felt across the whole world.

According to Dawn, educational institutions, government offices, banks, and military institutions took part in the protest.

Traffic signals across Pakistan turned red during the half-hour demonstration; only ambulances were to be allowed to move, according to Dawn. All trains were also asked to halt for at least a minute so that railway workers could take part in the event.

Following India’s move to revoke the special status to J&K, Khan has been slammed for his ‘complete failure’ in handling the Kashmir issue by the country’s Opposition. He has been accused of “selling the future of Kashmir” by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Shehbaz Sharif.