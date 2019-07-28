Imran Khan made Trump realise ‘Kashmir is a flashpoint’: Pakistan Foreign Minister

US President Donald Trump offered to mediate on Kashmir after Prime Minister Imran Khan “made Washington realise that Kashmir is a flashpoint” that requires an early resolution, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

Advertising

Qureshi also said that Trump’s offer on mediation during Imran Khan’s visit to Washington was “more than Pakistan’s expectations”.

Last week, before his bilateral meeting with the Pakistani PM, Trump said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to play the role of an arbitrator and mediator on Kashmir.

“I was with Prime Minister Modi two weeks ago. We talked about this subject, and he actually said would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator? I said: Where? He said: Kashmir. Because this has been going on for many, many years…And If I can help, I would love to be a mediator,” Trump had said, drawing a sharp rebuttal from India.

Advertising

Qureshi further said India’s “adamant attitude on Kashmir issue can cost it heavy” keeping in mind the “deteriorating” condition in the Valley.

The Pakistani minister added that the US President was informed that Pakistan was a peace-loving country and desired peace in the region, including with India.

Within an hour of Trump’s remarks, the Ministry of External Affairs contradicted the US President, saying “no such request has been made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

“We have seen @POTUS’s remarks to the press that he is ready to mediate if requested by India & Pakistan, on Kashmir issue. No such request has been made by PM @narendramodi to US President. It has been India’s consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross border terrorism. The Shimla Agreement & the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India & Pakistan bilaterally,” Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson for the MEA, tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also later told the Lok Sabha there was no question of accepting anyone’s interference in Kashmir.