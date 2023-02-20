‘Dialogue with India beyond military realm is a need of Pakistan,’ says ex-Army official

The former Director General (DG) of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General (retd) Athar Abbas, said that a dialogue with India on levels other than that of the military establishment’s is “a need of Pakistan”.

Addressing a gathering on the concluding day of the 14th Karachi Literature Festival, he stated that leaving it (dialogue with India) solely to the security establishment would be “like taking one step forward and two steps backwards”.

According to a news report in Pakistan’s national daily Dawn, the former DG ISPR added, “There has to be an initiative… like track II diplomacy like media… business and trade organisations, like academia… that can interact and create their space within Indian society … That builds pressure on the [Indian] government [and] state authorities that they must look into what the people are saying. This is a requirement of time that dialogue is a need of Pakistan.”

Abbas iterated that Pakistan could involve “external actors”, such as the US and the European Union, if it meets with resistance, Dawn reported. He also stated that it would be hard to talk to a state that “is at war with itself”, as he referred to the political rifts rampant in the country.

Highlighting the need for a timely dialogue with India, he said, “You cannot change your neighbour. Eventually, they will have to come to a negotiating table… even if it feels it is a great power.”

Recalling former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s bus diplomacy and former ex-President of Pakistan General Musharraf’s Agra initiatives, General Abbas said that there had been some “missed opportunities” in the past by both India and Pakistan to initiate productive talks.

Vajpayee, in 1999, started a bus service between India’s capital, Delhi and the city of Lahore in Pakistan via the border transit post at Wagah near Attari, which eventually was stopped by Pakistan in August 2019 in the wake of India’s decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Musharraf, who died on February 5 this year, had travelled to India for the Agra summit in July 2001, which has been considered as one of the most important meetings between Indian and Pakistani leaders in recent history. During his visit, he held discussions with then PM Vajpayee and proposed a “four-point solution” for the Kashmir dispute, which included the demilitarisation or phased withdrawal of troops and no change in the borders of Kashmir. However, India was not happy with Musharraf’s commitment to stopping cross-border terrorism. The talks between the two countries failed and there was no joint statement. The two sides had then agreed to meet at different levels.

As the discussion progressed, foreign relations analyst Michael Kugelman pointed out the existence of “relatively quieter” Line of Control in the recent years, even though tensions continue to exist between the two nations. According to him, the relationship between India and Pakistan do not seem to show any significant improvement in the future. “I think that’s a shame [as] both countries can benefit from economic relations.”

Noting that Washington desired peace in the region and “certainly better relations between India and Pakistan,” Kugelman added that the “US would prefer to see a region where China is not a dominant power,” according to the report in the national daily.

Engaging in a discussion with Kugelman, Abbas brought in local experts’ opinions to the table, affirming that, “Experts, here, believe that the US [simply] does not want to see China as the dominant power but at the level of Pakistan, it wants to see a controlled chaos”, as he referred to the establishment’s concerns about US intentions.

However, Kugelman disagreed with Abbas’ perspective and laid down that the US did not desire instability in the region as “Pakistan is a nuclear power and controlled chaos is never far away from [becoming] an uncontrolled chaos”.

The 14th Karachi Literature Festival was organised by the Oxford University Press (OUP) from February 17 to February 19 this year at the Beach Luxury Hotel. More than 200 speakers participated in over 60 sessions, which revolved around the theme, ‘People, Planet and Possibilities’ during the three days of the festival.

(— with inputs from Dawn)