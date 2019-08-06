Plan to approach UNSC, will fight it at every forum: Pak PM on Kashmir issue

A day after India abrogated a section of Article 370, which gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan told the joint sitting of Parliament that Islamabad is considering approaching the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over the Kashmir issue. The joint sitting of Pakistan Parliament was called to discuss the country’s future course of action after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

Advertising

The Pakistan Prime Minister also accused India of “planning to change the demographics of Kashmir in violation of the Geneva Convention”.

“We will fight it at every forum. We’re thinking how we can take it to International Court (of Justice)… to the United Nations Security Council,” Khan said in an address to Pakistan’s parliament on Tuesday.

The Indian government on Monday revoked some provisions of the Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, and proposed bifurcation of the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, a bold and far-reaching decision that seeks to redraw the map and future of a region at the centre of a long-drawn militancy movement.

Advertising

Opinion: The story of Indian democracy written in blood and betrayal

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said today that his troops are prepared to ‘go to any extent’ to help Kashmiris. Gen Bajwa, who presided over the Corps Commanders Conference, which is the highest decision-making forum of the army, made the statement held at General Headquarters on a single point agenda of Kashmir. “Pakistan Army firmly stands by the Kashmiris in their just struggle to the very end. We are prepared and shall go to any extent to fulfil our obligations…,” Gen Bajwa told the army commanders.