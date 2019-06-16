Toggle Menu
Ind vs Pak: India may be favourites but banish fear of losing, PM Imran Khan tells captain Sarfaraz

India has never lost a match to Pakistan in a 50-over world cup tournament and today's match hold importance in the backdrop that Pakistan will look to boost its confidence with a win over its arch rivals.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was the captain of Pakistan’s 1992 world cup winning team. (AP)

Hours ahead of the crucial fixture between India and Pakistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan offered some advice to captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Urging the Pakistan team to “banish all fear of losing” and fight till the last ball, the former world cup winning Pakistani captain advised Sarfaraz to play with “specialist batsmen and bowlers”.

“In order to have a winning offensive strategy Sarfaraz must go in with specialist batsmen and bowlers because ‘Raillu Kattas’ rarely perform under pressure – especially the intense kind that will be generated today,” Imran said in a series of tweets.

He further added that Sarfaraz should bat first if he wins the toss. “Unless pitch is damp, Sarfaraz must win the toss & bat. even though India may be the favourites, banish all fear of losing. Just give your best and fight till the last ball,” the prime minister added. Follow IND vs PAK LIVE Score Here

He also advised the team to not succumb to pressure and give their best.

“Given the intensity of the match, both teams will come under great mental pressure and the power of the mind will decide the outcome of the match today. In Sarfaraz we are fortunate to have a bold captain & today he will have to be at his daring best,” Imran said.

In some respects, both Virat Kohli and Sarfraz Ahmed have a similar perception hurdle to climb.. (Source: AP)

With India going into the match as favourites, Khan said: “Finally, even though India may be the favourites, banish all fear of losing. Just give your best and fight till the last ball. Then accept whatever the result like true sportsmen. The nation’s prayers are with all of you.”

India has never lost to Pakistan in a (50-over) world cup match. It had won all the six games it faced Pakistan and won the toss in five of them.

In this year’s tournament, India has so far won two out of three games. Its last match against New Zealand was washed out due to rains.

All eyes are on the weather which has so far played a spoilsport in four games of the world cup. The forecasts for Manchester on Sunday predict the day to be mostly cloudy along with light showers during the latter half of the day. Halogen lamps were being used to dry up the outfield at Old Trafford cricket ground on the eve of the India-Pakistan clash.

