Imran Khan’s sons Suleman, Qasim visit him in Lahore after shooting

Imran Khan’s two sons visited him in Lahore Thursday, days after the former Pakistan prime minister was shot at during a rally in Wazirabad, reported local media.

Suleman Khan (25) and Qasim Khan (23), who live in the United Kingdom with their mother Jemima Goldsmith, arrived at the Lahore airport where they were received by Punjab Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mian Aslam Iqbal, reported Pakistan-based daily Dawn.

The report said this is their first visit to the country since 2016.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician sustained bullet injuries to his leg after two gunmen fired at him during the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ long march against the Shehbaz Sharif government. One person was killed and 10 injured in the incident which occurred in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province in Pakistan. Khan was hospitalised soon after and underwent surgery at his hospital, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, in Lahore.

The PTI chairman is currently recuperating at his residence in Zaman Park in Lahore, where he met his sons.

Though Khan has been married thrice, he shares a cordial bond with his first wife Jemima, an English screenwriter and film producer. When the news of Khan’s shooting emerged, Jemima wrote on Twitter: “The news we dread… Thank God he’s okay. And thank you from his sons to the heroic man in the crowd who tackled the gunman.”

Khan spoke of their relationship at the TV show Piers Morgan Uncensored earlier this week. He said it had taken him two hours by road to get to the hospital after he was shot. “The moment I got there, I spoke to my sons and of course, I spoke to my wife [Jemima]. My wife was remarkable. She was quite relieved that I was saved. But my boys were worried and I hope to see them soon,” he had said.

Khan said that though Suleman wanted him to get out of politics, he had no plans to do so. “My sons, when they were younger… I’m talking about my older son, he was very sensitive. So when they were about 8-9 years old, my older son used to worry a lot. He always wanted me out of politics. But I feel we human beings have a responsibility to society,” Khan said.

The ‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ long march was relaunched from Wazirabad on Thursday and Khan is expected to join the demonstration in two weeks after his recovery is complete.

Khan has said nothing could deter him from going ahead as long as the snap polls were not called, adding that he would join the protest march in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, adjacent to Islamabad, in some days.