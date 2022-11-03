Imran Khan’s shooter on camera: ‘Wanted to kill him because he was misleading people’

Hours after former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was injured in firing at his reception camp in Gujranwala town, his alleged shooter said that he wanted to eliminate Khan for “misleading” people.

“I wanted to eliminate him because he (Imran Khan) was misleading the people. I tried to shoot him and nobody else. I made the decision when he left from Lahore. I acted alone, nobody else is involved,” the alleged shooter was heard saying in a video uploaded by Pakistan journalist Hamid Mir.

حملہ آور کا بیان کردہ جواز ناقابل قبول ہے کسی شہری کو خود ہی عدالت بن کر کسی دوسرے کو سزا دینے کا کوئی اختیار نہیں ہے تمام سیاسی قائدین کو اس بڑھتی ہوئی انتہاپسندی کے خلاف مشترکہ حکمت عملی بنانے کی ضرورت ہے https://t.co/Vjr9Tdc497 — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) November 3, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, in an interview with Aaj TV after the incident, confirmed that the former PM was shot in the leg. He added that three other leaders were also injured. According to the media reports, Khan was was shot at while leading a protest march towards Islamabad, but is said to be out of danger. Senior leader Faisal Javed Khan, one of those who was injured in the incident, said that a party member has succumbed to bullet injuries.

Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the firing in Gujranula, Allahwala Chowk, and called for an immediate report on the incident. Sharif directed Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to seek an immediate report from IG Police and the Chief Secretary of Punjab.