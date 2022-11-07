scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Imran Khan’s party to resume long march on Wednesday instead of Tuesday 

Khan suffered bullet injuries in the right leg when two gunmen fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area, where he was leading the march.

FILE - Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a news conference in Shaukat Khanum hospital, where is being treated for a gunshot wound in Lahore, Pakistan, on Nov. 4, 2022. Imran Khan says a protest march toward the capital Islamabad suspended after he was wounded by a gun shot in an apparent attempt on his life will resume Tuesday. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudhry)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march, which was suspended after the failed assassination attempt on party chief Imran Khan last week, will resume on Wednesday instead of Tuesday, senior party leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday.

Chaudhry, former information minister and Senior Vice President of the party, made the announcement in a tweet in which he said the party’s long march will resume on Wednesday instead of Tuesday at 2pm local time.

Earlier, former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the long march would resume on Tuesday from the same location where the attack on party chief Imran Khan took place.

During a press conference in Lahore, Qureshi said that the move sent a clear message to party workers and the nation that the march would continue on its journey until “haqeeqi azadi (real freedom) is obtained”.

Qureshi said that Khan, who is currently recovering from his injuries, would give speeches via video link as the march moves onward.

Khan was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after undergoing successful surgery. He has now been moved to a private residence in Lahore.

Qureshi told a large public gathering at Clock Tower Chowk in Faisalabad on Sunday that Khan had asked him to lead the march in his place. He said that even if he is not totally recovered, Khan will participate in the long march in Rawalpindi, the Dawn newspaper reported.

He said that the people of Faisalabad and the entire country demand that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan quit since they are the real planners of the attack on Khan in Wazirabad.

The 70-year-old former prime minister and Chairman of the PTI party underwent surgery for bullet injuries at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital owned by his charitable organization.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 06:48:00 pm
