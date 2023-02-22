Imran Khan’s party kicks off ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ from Lahore

Ousted prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Wednesday kicked off “Jail Bharo Tehreek” from Lahore over what the party called the violation of fundamental rights, abuse of the Constitution and the economic meltdown.

The party shared footage of senior leaders, including former federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Senator Azam Swati and former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, sitting inside a police van. They asked the police present there to arrest them.

“Today 200 PTI workers and Lahore leadership including myself have presented themselves for arrest,” said Qureshi, who is the vice-chairman of the party.

“This movement will continue until the imported government puts an end to the lawlessness in the country” and is held accountable for the last 10 months in the people’s court, he added.

A large number of PTI workers and leaders gathered at the Jail Road. Some of the workers had chained and kept themselves in an ‘artificial jail’ they made.

The government has imposed section 144 on different roads including Mall Road Lahore under which not more than five people can gather there. “We have violated section 144 to go to jail,” Qureshi insisted.

The Punjab government and Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, however, said that police will not arrest any PTI worker for violating section 144.

“Only those PTI leaders will be arrested who are wanted in corruption or any other criminal cases,” Sanaullah said.

“The PTI leaders are doing photo sessions after boarding a police van in Lahore. They need political mileage through such stunts,” he said, adding that through this campaign 70-year-old Imran Khan wants to create anarchy in the country.

Information Minister Marriyum Auranzeb said that the PTI leaders have attacked a police van. “The PTI leadership will be arrested for attacking the police van,” she added.

On the other hand, Khan said that he has started the “Jail Bharo Tehreek” (court arrest movement) for Haqeeqi Azadi for two main reasons. “One, it is a peaceful, non-violent protest against the attack on our constitutionally-guaranteed fundamental rights. We are facing sham FIRs & NAB cases, custodial torture, attacks on journalists & social.” He further said the drive was against the economic meltdown “brought on by cabal of crooks who have money laundered billions in looted wealth & gotten NROs (deal) for themselves while crushing the people especially the poor and middle class, under the burden of spiralling inflation and rising unemployment.” Khan urged the people to take to the streets to get “true freedom”.

“As a matter of fact, this movement will take you to a free and happy Pakistan where your fundamental rights are protected. The ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ is the name of jihad,” he added.

The cricketer-turned-politician said he would also present himself for arrest once his bullet wound heals.

In November last year, Khan suffered three bullet injuries to his right leg during an anti-government rally in Wazirabad in Punjab province.

“There seems to be no rule of law in the country as despite the court’s order to hold the polls in Punjab within 90 days the state institutions are not ready to comply with it. If the elections are not held within 90 days in two provinces, it will create a constitutional crisis and promote jungle law in the country,” Khan said.

The PTI had dissolved its governments in Punjab and Kyber-Pakhtaunkhawa provinces over a month ago. Under the Constitution, elections must be held within 90 days after dissolution of an assembly.

The PML-N led nine-party government has said that holding separate elections for the provincial and national assemblies is not possible because of the economic crisis and the law and order situation.

Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in April last year after a no-confidence motion was passed in the National Assembly, is seeking fresh general elections in Pakistan.