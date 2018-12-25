Will ensure minorities are treated equally in Pakistan, unlike India: Imran Khan

Reiterating that people from minority communities face discrimination in India, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said he will make sure that in his country minorities are treated as equal citizens “unlike what is happening in India”.

Days after hitting out at the Modi government over the attacks on minorities in India, Khan on Tuesday tweeted, “Quaid envisaged Pakistan as a democratic, just and compassionate nation. Most importantly he wanted our minorities to be equal citizens. It should be remembered that his early political career was as an ambassador for Hindu Muslim unity.”

“His struggle for a separate nation for Muslims only started when he realised that Muslims would not be treated as equal citizens by the Hindu majority. Naya Pak is Quaid’s Pak & we will ensure that our minorities are treated as equal citizens, unlike what is happening in India,” Khan added.

Earlier, Khan had drawn criticism for his remarks on the situation of minorities in India. “We will show the Modi government how to treat minorities. Even in India, people are saying that minorities are not being treated as equal citizens,” Khan had said, which didn’t go down well with many Indians.

Actor Naseeruddin Shah, who had recently expressed his angst over the death of a cow being given importance over the killing of a policeman in India, advised Khan to look after his country before commenting on the issues in India. “I think Mr Khan should be walking the talk in his own country instead of commenting on issues that don’t concern him. We have been a democracy for 70 years and we know how to look after ourselves,” Shah had said.

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif also lashed out at Khan for his remarks over the treatment of minorities in the country. Kaif said Pakistan is the last country that should be lecturing any country on how to treat minorities.

“There were around 20% minorities at the time of Partition in Pakistan, less than 2% remain now. On the other hand, the minority population has grown significantly in India since Independence. Pakistan is the last country that should be lecturing any country on how to treat minorities,” tweeted Kaif.