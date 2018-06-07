Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Jemima Goldsmith: All those miffed with Imran’s ex-wife Reham Khan’s unreleased book

Pakistan’s opposition politician Imran Khan. His ex-wife has charged him with violating Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution by concealing the truth (AP, PTI Photo/File) Pakistan’s opposition politician Imran Khan. His ex-wife has charged him with violating Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution by concealing the truth (AP, PTI Photo/File)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s estranged wife Reham Khan has angered several people recently, the latest being Jemima Goldsmith, who was also married to the former cricketer. This is over Reham’s new book on her experiences as “a mother, wife, journalist and warrior”, which is set to be released soon. After a manuscript of the book was leaked online, Goldsmith has threatened to file a defamation suit against Rehan if the “libellous” book is published in the UK, reported news agency PTI.

“I will be suing for defamation and breach of privacy on behalf of my (then) 16-year-old son and in relation to the moronic, re-hashed Zionist conspiracy theories,” Jemima was quoted as saying by PTI.

Imran’s first marriage to Jemima in 1995 lasted nine years. They have two sons. He later married Reham in 2015, but their marriage lasted 10 months. In February this year, his third marriage to faith healer Bushner Maneka was confirmed by the spokesperson of his party.

In her book, Reham reportedly describes Imran as someone who is not ‘sadiq and amin‘ (honest and righteous) as he kept his third marriage to Maneka a secret for two months before disclosing it to the public. She has charged him with violating Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution by concealing the truth — the same provision under which Nawaz Sharif was disqualified as prime minister in the Panama Papers case by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, former Pakistani cricket captain Wasim Akram has also reportedly issued notice to Reham over “salacious content” in her upcoming autobiography. In his notice, he has described the contents of the book as “a litany of malicious, false, incorrect, highly misleading, callous, wanton, tortious, prejudicial, damaging, libellous, and defamatory imputations”.

Reham has also received backlash for her book from her first husband Ijaz Rehman, PTI International Media Coordinator Anila Khawaja and businessman Zulfikar Bukhari.

The book has also miffed several PTI leaders, who accuse Reham of being part of an “agenda” ahead of Pakistan’s general elections on July 25.

