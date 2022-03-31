Imran Khan No-Trust Vote Live updates: Pakistan PM loses key ally, majority in Parliament

Pakistan News Live Updates: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan lost his majority in Parliament after a key partner of the ruling coalition joined the ranks of the Opposition, which has tabled a no-confidence motion against his government in the National Assembly. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), an ally of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led coalition government, with its seven members announced that it has parted ways with the government during a joint press conference of the opposition parties. The voting on the no-confidence motion against Khan will be held on April 3, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said Tuesday.
Khan Wednesday shared some details from what he called a “foreign conspiracy letter” with senior journalists and cabinet members, asserting that the document was authentic. Khan had waved a purported letter at a public rally on March 27 and declared that a foreign conspiracy was afoot to remove him from power, touting the Opposition’s no-confidence move against him as a testimony of “foreign funded” move to topple his government. He has, meanwhile, deferred his address to the nation amid the prevailing political situation in Pakistan.
Pakistan plunged into uncertainty on March 8 after the combined opposition submitted the motion with the National Assembly along with a requisition to the speaker to summon the session within mandatory 14 days. Khan, who needs 172 votes in the house of 342 to foil the Opposition’s bid to topple him, is facing his toughest political test since assuming office in 2018 as defections in his party and cracks in the ruling coalition appear to have made his position fragile. No prime minister in Pakistan’s history has ever been ousted through a no-confidence motion, and Khan is the third premier to face the challenge.
Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday rejected reports about the army chief asking Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign. Chaudhry briefly chatted with the media in Islamabad where he was asked about reports regarding a meeting between Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and PM Khan.
"Neither has the army chief asked for his resignation, nor will he resign," the minister said, confirming the meeting between General Bajwa and PM Khan but without giving any details of the key meeting.
Chaudhry compared the current political situation and the apparent weakness of the prime minister with the position of the Pakistan cricket team during the 1992 Cricket World Cup. "It is like the 1992 World Cup. Apparently, we are behind (the Opposition) but actually, we are not,” he said. Khan often refers to the World Cup that the Pakistan team won during his captaincy. (PTI)
Imran Khan is on his last legs as Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army has asserted its dominance over the country’s politics once again.
Until late in the evening, Khan was closeted with aides as rumours flew he might step down and not face the vote. Opposition leaders demanded that the vote on the trust motion be tomorrow. Amid this uncertainty, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and ISI chief Lt. Gen Nadeem Anjum paid a visit to Khan at his home in the evening. Khan cancelled a pre-announced address to the nation.
The Army no longer wanted to be identified with an unpopular leader – it is no secret that the Army and ISI put in much grunt work to get him elected and stitch together his coalition. What has Khan's relationship with the Army been like, and what led to the rift between them? Nirupama Subramanian explains
