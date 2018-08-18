Imran Khan swearing-in LIVE: PTI chief to take oath as 22nd PM of Pakistan today

The party of the 65-year-old cricketer-turned-politician emerged as the single largest side in the National Assembly in the July 25 general elections. The party of the 65-year-old cricketer-turned-politician emerged as the single largest side in the National Assembly in the July 25 general elections.

Cricketer-turned-politician and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will be sworn in as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Saturday. Administered by President Mamnoon Hussain, the oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to be held at 9:30 am at the President House in Islamabad.

The election in the 15th National Assembly was held on July 25 and results were declared the next day in which Khan’s PTI emerged as the largest party securing 116 seats. Opposition parties Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won 64 and 43 seats respectively. However, Khan did not have the majority to form the government as a total of 172 votes were needed for that in the 342-member lower house of Parliament.

On Friday, of the total National Assembly members, 176 voted in favour of Khan, while his opponent, Shahbaz received 96 votes. Hence, making the way clear for the PTI chief to become the new PM.

Meanwhile, Indian cricketer-turned-politician and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu reached the neighbouring country Friday to attend Khan’s oath-taking ceremony. He said he has “not come here as a politician”.