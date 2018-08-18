Imran Khan swearing-in LIVE: PTI chief to take oath as 22nd PM of Pakistan today

Follow Us:
Saturday, August 18, 2018
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 18, 2018 8:56:31 am
Cricketer-turned-politician and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will be sworn in as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Saturday. Administered by President Mamnoon Hussain, the oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to be held at 9:30 am at the President House in Islamabad.

The election in the 15th National Assembly was held on July 25 and results were declared the next day in which Khan’s PTI emerged as the largest party securing 116 seats. Opposition parties Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won 64 and 43 seats respectively. However, Khan did not have the majority to form the government as a total of 172 votes were needed for that in the 342-member lower house of Parliament.

On Friday, of the total National Assembly members, 176 voted in favour of Khan, while his opponent, Shahbaz received 96 votes. Hence, making the way clear for the PTI chief to become the new PM.

Meanwhile, Indian cricketer-turned-politician and Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu reached the neighbouring country Friday to attend Khan’s oath-taking ceremony. He said he has “not come here as a politician”.

Imran Khan will take oath as Pakistan PM today. Follow LIVE updates

08:56 (IST) 18 Aug 2018
Imran Khan's oath-taking ceremony at 9:30 am

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to be held at 9:30AM in the President House in Islamabad, where President Mamnoon Hussain will administer the oath to Imran Khan.

08:43 (IST) 18 Aug 2018

Welcome to our LIVE blog. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan will take oath as the 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan today. Follow to get the latest updates.

Imran Khan, Pakistan, Imran Khan swearing in, Imran Khan Pakistan, Pakistan PM oath taking, Islamabad, Mamnoon Hussain, PML-N, Shahbaz Khan, Pakistan new pm, Pakistan news Terming corruption as the enemy of Pakistan, Khan has also vowed to wipe it off the country. (File photo)

Imran Khan has designed his campaign for 2018 elections around the theme of “New Pakistan.” He has promised better schools, better hospitals, better jobs and infrastructure in the country. Terming corruption as the enemy of Pakistan, Khan has also vowed to wipe it off the country. He has also promised wide-ranging reforms in tax collection. Internal peace finds a prominent place in his manifesto and he has proposed to act against the hate speech and violence towards minorities.

Khan, who has also proposed to improve Pakistan’s relation with foreign countries, has often expressed his strong desire to resolve the Kashmir issue. His personal views on India have veered from “why should we not want friendly ties with India?” to “cut trade ties with India”.

