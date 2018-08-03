Imran Khan summoned by Pakistan’s National Accountability Bureau in helicopter case

Khan’s Pakistan PTI has emerged as the single largest party in the elections held on July 25. The 65-year-old leader is expected to take oath on August 11. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) Khan’s Pakistan PTI has emerged as the single largest party in the elections held on July 25. The 65-year-old leader is expected to take oath on August 11. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Imran Khan, who is set to become Pakistan’s new prime minister, has been summoned by the country’s anti-graft body in connection with the misuse of government helicopters which caused Rs 2.17 million loss to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa exchequer, according to a media report.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned 65-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman on August 7. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khan’s party has led the provincial government since 2013.

The NAB is investigating the cricketer-turned-politician for causing Rs 2.17 million loss to the provincial exchequer by using the provincial government’s helicopter for over 72 hours, The Express Tribune reported.

Imran was earlier summoned on July 18, but he failed to appear before the panel sighting elections. His lawyer had filed an appeal requesting the accountability watchdog to fix the date for case after the general elections, “preferably on August 7”.

Khan’s Pakistan PTI has emerged as the single largest party in the elections held on July 25. The 65-year-old leader is expected to take oath on August 11.

