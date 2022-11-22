scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Imran Khan ‘sold’ gold medal he received from India: Pak Defence Minister

Usually, such gifts are either permanently deposited in the state depository or can be bought by the person who received them at a lower price.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan. (File photo)

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan “sold” a gold medal he received from India during his cricketing years, the country’s defence minister Khawaja Asif has claimed.

The 70-year-old cricketer-turned-politician is in the crosshairs these days for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as prime minister at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.

During a television programme on Monday, Asif said Khan “had sold a gold medal which he had received from India,” the Express Tribune newspaper on Tuesday quoted the senior Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader as saying.

Asif did not provide any details about the gold medal Khan allegedly sold.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

Khan’s actions are not illegal per se but are contrary to the high moral standards Khan always had talked about, the report said.

Usually, such gifts are either permanently deposited in the Toshakhana or can be bought by the person who received them at a lower price.

Khan had been disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan for making “false statements and incorrect declaration” in the Toshakhana issue.

Advertisement

On September 8, the deposed prime minister admitted in a written reply that he had sold at least four presents he received during his tenure as premier, according to the report.

Meanwhile, addressing a session of the National Assembly, the defence minister took a dig at Khan and said the former prime minister has “gone mad for power.” He said Khan should not “target” the institutions that “supported him unconditionally” during the last four years.

Asif said that the PTI chairman could not deliver despite the assistance extended to him by the institutions that backed him. He noted that Khan was censuring the armed forces of the country despite the fact that they had announced to remain apolitical.

Advertisement

“After 75 years, we are at a point where we can say that all the institutions are playing their constitutional role. These institutions extended ‘unconditional support’ to Imran Khan,” he said.

“He (Imran) should not attack these institutions but rather should be ashamed of himself that despite their assistance he could not perform.” Khan, who escaped an assassination attempt earlier this month, is expected to relaunch his long march this week, demanding early elections.

Khan was ousted in April after a no-confidence motion was passed against him.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 07:31:51 pm
Next Story

In pictures: Karnataka’s groundnut festival ‘Kadalekai Parishe’ returns after a gap of two years

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement