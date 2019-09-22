Imran Khan reaches US on Saudi Crown Prince’s ‘special aircraft’

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan reached the US Saturday on a “special aircraft” of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, ANI reported. Khan, who was in Saudi Arabia on a two-day visit, was urged by the Saudi Prince to use his aircraft as he was his “special guest”.

Advertising

Khan was barred from using a commercial flight by the Saudi Crown Prince, who said, “You are our special guest and you would be going to the US on my special aircraft,” ANI quoted Pakistani news channel Dunya news.

Khan is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27. His address is expected to centre around the Kashmir issue, for which he has been garnering support on his recent foreign visits.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached the US. The seven-day visit is aimed at drawing the attention of the world towards what is happening in Kashmir.”

Advertising

Khan is expected to meet US President Donald Trump on Monday.

Meanwhile, India said that it will soar high if Pakistan stoops low by raking up the Kashmir issue at the UN General Assembly session. India’s top envoy to the United Nations Syed Akbaruddin asserted that Islamabad has been mainstreaming terrorism in the past but “poison pens” don’t work for too long.