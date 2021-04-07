Pakistan PM Imran Khan blames ‘vulgarity’ for rise in rape cases

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that sexual violence was a product of ‘obscenity,’ which he described as a Western import.

During a two-hour-long question and answer session with the public held over the weekend, Khan was asked by a caller what the government plans to do in the light of rising incidents of rape and sexual violence, especially against children, Geo News reported.

In response, Imran Khan blamed “fahashi” (vulgarity) for the rise of rape and sexual violence in the country. Khan also spoke of religion and the concept of ‘purdah’ in Islam. It is to remove “temptation” from society because “not everyone has willpower”, he said.

Khan said when he went to the UK, during the ’70s to play cricket, the “sex, drugs and rock n roll” culture was taking off, which has directly affected their families. He said nowadays, divorce rates “have gone up by as much as 70 per cent due to vulgarity in that society”.

Khan also said that similar things are happening in India after the film industry started taking inspiration from Hollywood. “Delhi has now become a rape capital,” he added.

The prime minister’s comments drew a sharp reaction from the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP). “This is unacceptable behaviour on the part of a public leader,” said the body in a statement. “Not only does this betray a baffling ignorance of where, why and how rape occurs, but it also lays the blame on rape survivors, who, as the government must know, can range from young children to victims of honour crimes,” it said, Dawn reported

Official statistics in Pakistan have revealed that at least 11 rape incidents are reported in the country every day, with over 22,000 cases reported to the police in the last six years, Geo News reported.