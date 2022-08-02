scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Pakistan election agency rules former PM Imran Khan’s party got illegal funds

The decision could lead to a ban on Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which rose to prominence on an anti-corruption drive.

By: Reuters | Islamabad |
August 2, 2022 6:57:11 pm
Imran Khan (File/Reuters)

Pakistan’s election commission ruled on Tuesday that former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political party received millions of dollars in illegal funds from foreign countries, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, and Australia.

The decision could lead to a ban on Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which rose to prominence on an anti-corruption drive.

Opinion |Pakistan@75: Navigating the way forward

Khan, who analysts say had fallen out with military powers over the appointment of a spy chief in the run up to his ouster earlier this year, was not immediately available for comment. A spokesman for the PTI party denied any wrongdoing.

The commission’s ruling is a major setback for the former cricket star who has been leading a campaign against the new government.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...Premium
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

The case, filed in 2014 by Akbar S. Khan, a PTI founding member, accused the party of receiving illegal funds from abroad.

“The commission is satisfied that the contributions and donations have been received by the respondent party from prohibited sources,” the ruling, which has been seen by Reuters, said.

The commission said the party also hid 13 accounts, adding that the declaration submitted to the commission about the party finances by Khan as its chairman from 2008 to 2013 were “found to be grossly inaccurate.”

It said the PTI received funds from different people and companies abroad, including business tycoon Arif Naqvi, owner of a Dubai-based equity group, who is among several people charged by U.S. prosecutors with being part of an international scheme to defraud investors, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Naqvi has denied the charges.

The commission said the party was “willing recipient of prohibited money” amounting to $2.1 million from Naqvi’s Wootton Cricket Limited, which is registered in the Cayman Islands.

It also identified several other foreign accounts in the United States, Britain, Australia, UAE, Canada, Switzerland and other countries, which made transaction to Khan’s party accounts.

The election commission ruling has been referred to the Pakistan government, which could seek a Supreme Court ban on Khan and his party from politics, according to legal experts. The court ordered the commission in 2017 to scrutinise the party’s accounts.

“We will challenge this ruling,” Khan’s party spokesman, Fawad Chaudhry, told reporters. He said the funds were received from Pakistani nationals living overseas, which is not illegal.

Khan was prime minister from 2018 until April this year when he was forced to step down after losing a confidence vote which he alleged was the result of a U.S. conspiracy. The United States denied that.

Since then, he has been rallying his supporters to press his demand for a new election. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected that demand.
“It is a clear case of fraud,” said Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, leader of Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League party.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Pakistan News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 06:57:11 pm

Most Popular

1

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

2

Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

3

Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands and why?

4

Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on her way to a CWG gold medal

5

Maldives President in India Live Updates: India to extend $100 million line of credit to Maldives; six pacts signed

Featured Stories

Not in my name: I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious...
Not in my name: I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious...
Let's celebrate wins at Commonwealth Games, but developing a sporting cul...
Let's celebrate wins at Commonwealth Games, but developing a sporting cul...
Explained: Why is heavy rainfall battering Kerala?
Explained: Why is heavy rainfall battering Kerala?
Explained: Why being on a plane with an infected person cannot usually gi...
Explained: Why being on a plane with an infected person cannot usually gi...
From the Urdu Press: Of Karnataka bulldozer model, shrinking Parliament s...
From the Urdu Press: Of Karnataka bulldozer model, shrinking Parliament s...
Babul Supriyo may find a berth tomorrow as Mamata seeks 'younger' Cabinet
Babul Supriyo may find a berth tomorrow as Mamata seeks 'younger' Cabinet
Let's celebrate wins at CWG, but developing a sporting culture requires more heavylifting
Karnam Malleswari writes

Let's celebrate wins at CWG, but developing a sporting culture requires more heavylifting

CAA will be implemented after precaution dose drive: Shah

CAA will be implemented after precaution dose drive: Shah

PM Modi's brother stages dharna with fair price shop dealers in Delhi

PM Modi's brother stages dharna with fair price shop dealers in Delhi

Gurgaon brothers ‘have been smuggling weapons from Europe for a decade’, police say
Airport handguns seizure

Gurgaon brothers ‘have been smuggling weapons from Europe for a decade’, police say

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained

4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India

Premium
Fewer people are working on agriculture farms, but where are they going? India's unique job crisis
ICYMI

Fewer people are working on agriculture farms, but where are they going? India's unique job crisis

Premium
AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

India and Pakistan will clash on these dates
Asia Cup & World T20

India and Pakistan will clash on these dates

4 Gujarat youths with high IELTS score fail to speak in English in US court, cops begin probe

4 Gujarat youths with high IELTS score fail to speak in English in US court, cops begin probe

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement