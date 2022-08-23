Terrorism charges, contempt proceedings: Why Imran Khan is in the middle of Pakistan’s political storm

As he seeks a return to the office, Pakistan’s ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan is under pressure from the sitting government and the judiciary with terrorism charges and a pending contempt of court proceeding as of Tuesday.

Terrorism charge

Khan was charged on Sunday for allegedly threatening a judge and senior police officers while speaking at a public rally.

Speaking on Saturday evening, Khan said that he will file cases against Islamabad’s inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police, adding “we will not spare you,” reported Pakistan-based daily Dawn.

He also warned the judiciary against their alleged bias against his party, and said additional district and sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry would face fire consequences. Chaudhry had approved the remand of Khan’s aide Shahbaz Gill’s on the request of the police, said the Dawn report.

As per the FIR registered against Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician has been accused of spreading fear. “Imran’s speech spread fear and uncertainty among the police, judges and the nation,” said the FIR registered under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) and reportedly called for “exemplary” punishment for Khan. However, he was granted bail till Thursday.

Possible contempt proceedings

In addition to the terrorism charges, the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday is hearing contempt proceedings against Khan. Khan has been issued a show-cause notice and summoned in person, as per Dawn.

As per an Associated Press report, Khan could be disqualified for life from politics if convicted of insulting Chaudhry. The terrorism charge against him could carry anything from several months to 14 years in prison, the equivalent of a life sentence.

Islamabad Advocate General Jahangir Khan Jadoon, in a speech in court on Tuesday, said: “Imran Khan said, ‘Zeba sahiba, you should be ashamed, we will take action against you too,’” Dawn reported.

“An attempt was made to disrespect our judiciary. If this environment has to be created then no work will get done in the country. How will things run if courts, which are the hope of the people, abandon their work?” Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, who was presiding over the case, said in court.

Khan has been in news for the past few months, first for his ouster from power and then for conducting several rallies calling for re-election. He has locked horns several times with sitting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other ruling party members.