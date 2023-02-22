Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to begin ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek rally

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party will begin its ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (court arrest drive) on Wednesday, reported local media.

The campaign is scheduled to begin from Lahore’s Mall Road at 2 pm on February 22, reported Pakistan-based daily Dawn. The report said that party chief and former Prime Minister Imran Khan termed the rally as a counter to the “attack” on PTI’s fundamental rights and Pakistan’s ongoing economic woes.

In a series of tweets, Khan said: “Today we start our Jail Bharo campaign for Haqeeqi Azadi for two main reasons. One, it is a peaceful, non-violent protest against the attack on our constitutionally-guaranteed fundamental rights. We are facing sham FIRs and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases, custodial torture, and attacks on journalists and social media people.”

“Two, it is against the economic meltdown brought on by a cabal of crooks who have money laundered billions in looted wealth and gotten National Reconciliation Ordinance (NROs) for themselves while crushing the people, especially the poor and middle class, under the burden of spiralling inflation and rising unemployment,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the PTI had shared a video message of Khan’s from its Twitter handle, in which he asked the people of Pakistan to take to the streets for “true freedom.”

“Actually, this campaign will take you to a free and happy Pakistan. And this will only happen when the state protects your fundamental rights,” he said, as per the Dawn report.

The rally comes months after Khan was shot at during a campaign in Wazirabad. The cricketer-turned-politician was injured in his leg and had been recovering in his residence in Islamabad.

In preparation for the rally, Section 144 has been imposed on The Mall, Gulberg Main Boulevard and areas outside and adjoining the Punjab Civil Secretariat. Section 144 prohibits citizens from holding sit-ins, processions or gatherings.