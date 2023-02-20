Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan reaches Lahore High Court after 5 pm deadline

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan reached the Lahore High Court Monday a little over an hour after the 5 pm deadline set by the court to appear before it.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh asked Khan to appear before the Court by 5 pm after he failed to appear in person by 2 pm. At the last hearing, Justice Sheikh had warned Khan about issuing a contempt notice. Ahead of the hearing, a large number of security personnel were deployed at the court premises.

Khan is expected to appear for a hearing on his bail application, in a case related to protests outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

In a press briefing, PTI leader Asad Umar said there were some “security requisites” surrounding Khan’s appearance in court, as “he’s the only leader among the few former prime ministers on whom an assassination attempt has been made”. He also cited Khan’s health issues as preventing him from appearing, saying that he could not “bear any shoving and pushing as per instructions from his doctors”.

Last week, on February 15, an Islamabad anti-terrorism court had rejected Khan’s request for an extension in his interim bail in the case, on grounds of non-appearance. Judge Raja Jawad Abbas of the Anti Terrorism Court had said that Khan had been given enough time to appear before the court but he had failed to do so while his lawyer Babar Awan urged the court to grant a one-time exemption from in-person appearance as Khan had not recovered from a gun attack of last year.

Background of the case

The case was filed after in October 2022 after PTI workers protested in the streets and held demonstrations outside ECP offices across the country.

PTI leadership had urged these protests after the poll body disqualified Khan in the Toshakhana case. There were reports of clashes between the protesters and the police in cities like Islamabad, Karachi and Peshawar, according to Dawn.

The anti-terrorism court had granted Khan pre-arrest bail last October, and summoned him to appear before it several times. Khan failed to do so, with his lawyer seeking exemption from in-person appearance on medical grounds. Khan had also petitioned for a virtual hearing, which was rejected, Dawn reported.