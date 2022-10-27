From Lahore to Islamabad — Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan preps for long march

Ahead of a planned march to Islamabad, former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan stepped up preparations in Lahore to drum up support from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) workers, reported local media.

The long march is expected to commence on Friday from Lahore and reach the capital city, Islamabad, on November 4, covering nearly 380 km over a week’s time.

Khan announced the march at a press conference in Lahore on Tuesday. “I have decided to launch the long march from Friday at 11 am from Liberty Square in Lahore to Islamabad,” Khan said, adding: “I am marching to press the government to announce elections immediately.”

The move comes days after Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualified Khan from holding public office for five years on the charge of hiding proceeds from the sale of gifts he received from foreign leaders.

Dubbed one of the “biggest freedom movements” in Pakistan, the rally will be led by Khan and will feature stops along Shahdra, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Gujrat, Jhelum, and Rawalpindi, reported Pakistan-based Dawn.

Khan met with Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi late on Wednesday and discussed the political situation, PTI said in a tweet.

چیئرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف عمران خان اور وزیر اعلیٰ پنجاب چودھری پرویز الہٰی کی ملاقات: باہمی دلچسپی کے امور، سیاسی صورتحال اور پنجاب کے انتظامی معاملات پر بات چیت

لانگ مارچ کے حوالے سے بھی تبادلہ خیال pic.twitter.com/bQHTThVKQJ — PTI (@PTIofficial) October 26, 2022

Meanwhile, in Islamabad, police said numerous arrest teams have been put in place to deal with the protesters.

Advertisement

Dawn reported that over 13,000 police personnel have been deployed in Islamabad. As many as 616 teargas guns, 50,050 teargas shells, 611 12-bore guns, 36,700 12-bore rounds, 17 pepper ball guns with 4,000 projectiles, 15,000 spray paints, 2,430 masks and 374 vehicles have been provided to the police, said the report, quoting a police official.

Earlier in May, Khan had undertaken an ‘Azadi March’ calling for general elections after he lost the trust vote in the Legislative Assembly. The march was marked by widespread protests in which PTI workers clashed with the police, resulting in arrests, injuries and damage to public property.