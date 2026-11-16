‘May not return alive’: Imran Khan’s chilling warning to Pakistan’s top judges over health in jail

Ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned his country’s top judges of his deteriorating health at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where he is currently incarcerated. In an open letter to top Pak judges, the cricketer-politician also flagged the prison conditions and medical treatment being provided to him.

In the letter, drafted by Barrister Salman Sadar on behalf of Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wrote that doctors have alerted him to the risk of brain haemorrhage and a heart attack, highlighting that his blood pressure had reached 193, Geo TV reported.

Open Letter of Mr Imran Khan for kind consideration of Hon Chief Justice’s of Pakistan. Humanitarian Plea for Medical Treatment & Shift to Hospital – Voice From Behind the Prison Walls of Adyala. https://t.co/bIqBxqGuX9 — Barrister Salman Safdar (@BrSalmanSafdar) November 16, 2026

‘May not return alive’: What Imran Khan told Pakistan’s top judges

In the open letter addressed to Pakistan’s chief justices of the Supreme Court (SC), Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) and Islamabad High Court (IHC), Khan wrote, “The doctors now tell me that I am highly vulnerable to a brain haemorrhage and cardiac arrest, and that my heart has already suffered damage. At seventy-four, this unrelenting state is taking me to a place from which I may not return alive.”

Why has Imran Khan been in prison for over three years?

Cricketer-turned-politician Khan has faced several charges related to corruption since he was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in 2022, and has remained behind bars for over three years.

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A Reuters report stated that all of Khan’s convictions have been either suspended or overturned, except for one, with pending appeals in the matter. Khan has denied any wrongdoing and said the charges are politically motivated, an allegation the government has denied.

“I will prove my innocence if I remain alive…I do not write as a former prime minister, nor as the head of a political party,” Imran Khan wrote in the letter. He said his faith in the justice system of the country gets renewed whenever there’s some relief announced by the courts.

Imran Khan questions Pakistan’s judiciary after constitutional amendment

However, he added that the prospects of reassurances have almost diminished after Pakistan amended its constitution to curtail the judiciary’s powers and the relief available to him became “narrow, and then it closed off altogether”.

Last week, one of the Pakistani officials said Khan was taken to hospital for medical treatment and returned to prison later. “He had some blood pressure issues…and was ​given the required treatment last night. He has been ⁠shifted back to his prison cell,” Reuters reported the official as saying.