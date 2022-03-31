No-trust motion against Imran Khan: Pakistan PM to address nation shortly

With two key allies — Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) — pulling out of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led coalition government in Pakistan, trouble continues to mount for Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has already lost the majority in the country’s 342-member National Assembly. As he faces an Opposition no-confidence motion, moved by Leader of the Opposition Shahbaz Sharif, Khan is set to address the nation tonight.

Khan’s address comes amid allegations that a foreign conspiracy was afoot to remove him from power. On Wednesday, he had cancelled his address amid rumours that he will step down and not face the vote, and that the Army and ISI chiefs visited his house.

Pakistan Parliament session adjourned till Sunday without debate on no-trust motion against Imran Khan

On Thursday, Pakistan’s National Assembly session, that was to debate the no-confidence motion against Khan, was adjourned abruptly till 11.30 am Sunday. At the beginning of the session, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri asked lawmakers to discuss items listed on the agenda. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Babar Awan moved a motion to adjourn the session so that the assembly hall could be used by the Parliamentary Committee for National Security’s meeting that is scheduled to be held at 6 pm, the Dawn reported. The opposition lawmakers, however, demanded an immediate vote on the no-trust motion against the premier. Suri then adjourned the House, amid din by the Opposition lawmakers.

Pak PM Imran Khan summons NSC meeting ahead of no-confidence vote

Earlier in the day, Imran Khan summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), the highest forum for discussion on security issues.

The development comes a day after the PM shared a letter – purportedly pointing at a “foreign conspiracy” to oust his government – with his cabinet members. Khan also called a select few TV anchors and told them that “the language of the letter was threatening and arrogant” and that Pakistan would face dire consequences if the no-trust motion failed. However, he did not show the letter to the media, the Dawn reported.

US says no letter sent to Pak, rejects allegations of involvement in no-confidence motion: Report

Seeking to refute all allegations of its involvement in the no-confidence motion against the current Pakistan government, the US has asserted that it did not send any letter to Pakistan on the country’s present political situation, according to a media report on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the PTI-led government said that its allegation about the foreign conspiracy was based on a diplomatic cable received from one of the country’s missions abroad.

With inputs from PTI, Dawn