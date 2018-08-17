Imran Khan defeats Shahbaz to become Pakistan’s new PM, to take oath tomorrow

Imran Khan on Friday tendered a written apology to the Election Commission of Pakistan for violating the secrecy of the ballot, removing the last hurdle for his swearing-in. (Source: Reuters) Imran Khan on Friday tendered a written apology to the Election Commission of Pakistan for violating the secrecy of the ballot, removing the last hurdle for his swearing-in. (Source: Reuters)

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan Friday defeated Shahbaz Sharif to become Pakistan’s next prime minister after the grand opposition alliance fell apart over the PML-N chief’s nomination for the top post.

The election in the 15th National Assembly became just a formality after the Pakistan Peoples Party-led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with 54 seats abstained from voting. Khan, who is the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), received 176 votes while his only rival and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Sharif got 96 votes.

Imran Khan will take the oath tomorrow. A total of 172 votes in the 342-member lower house of Parliament are needed to form a government.

