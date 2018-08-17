Follow Us:
Friday, August 17, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Imran Khan defeats Shahbaz to become Pakistan’s new PM, to take oath tomorrow

Imran Khan will take the oath tomorrow. A total of 172 votes in the 342-member lower house of Parliament are needed to form a government.

By: Express Web Desk | Islamabad | Updated: August 17, 2018 6:38:35 pm
India envoy meets Imran Khan, his party says resumption of talks a priority Imran Khan on Friday tendered a written apology to the Election Commission of Pakistan for violating the secrecy of the ballot, removing the last hurdle for his swearing-in. (Source: Reuters)
Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan Friday defeated Shahbaz Sharif to become Pakistan’s next prime minister after the grand opposition alliance fell apart over the PML-N chief’s nomination for the top post.

The election in the 15th National Assembly became just a formality after the Pakistan Peoples Party-led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with 54 seats abstained from voting. Khan, who is the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), received 176 votes while his only rival and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Sharif got 96 votes.

Imran Khan will take the oath tomorrow. A total of 172 votes in the 342-member lower house of Parliament are needed to form a government.

