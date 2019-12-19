‘If Musharraf dies before execution, his body to be hanged in Islamabad for 3 days’, says verdict

Musharraf was sentenced to death on Tuesday by an anti-terrorism court. (File) Musharraf was sentenced to death on Tuesday by an anti-terrorism court. (File)

The detailed judgment in the high treason case against former Pakistan President General Pervez Musharraf was released Thursday. The 167-page verdict directs law enforcement agencies to hang Musharraf’s “corpse in Islamabad’s D-chowk for three days if he passes away before execution”.

“As a necessary corollary to what has been observed we find the accused guilty as per charge. The convict be hanged by his neck till he dies on each count as per charge,” says the verdict.

“We direct the law enforcement agencies to strive their level best to apprehend the fugitive/convict and to ensure that the punishment is inflicted as per law and if found dead, his corpse be dragged to the D-Chowk, Islamabad, Pakistan and be hanged for 03 days,” it adds.

The bench that passed the judgment against Musharraf was headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth and included Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court and Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court.

While the verdict includes a dissenting note from Justice Akbar, Justices Seth and Karim agreed that Musharraf had committed a crime. Justice Karim, however, took exception to paragraph 66 of the judgment, authored by Justice Seth, which spoke of dragging Musharraf’s corpse and hanging it.

Musharraf has termed the death sentence handed out to him a “personnel vendetta”.

The 76-year-old is currently receiving medical treatment in Dubai. In a video released late on Wednesday, Musharraf said the allegations against him were politically motivated and it was “an unprecedented case in which neither the defendant, nor his lawyer were allowed to defend the case.”

Musharraf was sentenced to death on Tuesday by an anti-terrorism court, which found him guilty of high treason and subverting the constitution in 2007.

His sentencing has sent shock-waves through the Army. In a statement, the DG ISPR Major Gen. Asif Ghafoor said, “An ex-Army Chief, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee and President of Pakistan, who has served the country for over 40 years, fought wars for the defense of the country can surely never be a traitor. The due legal process seems to have been ignored including constitution of special court, denial of fundamental right of self defence, undertaking individual specific proceedings and concluding the case in haste.”

