How Pakistan voted through decades of uncertainty

From left to right: Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Benazir Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif. From left to right: Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, Benazir Bhutto, Nawaz Sharif.

Elections in Pakistan have always been viewed with a mixture of hope and suspicion. In the 71 years of its existence, Pakistan has been ruled by the military for 30. The unofficial arrangement between the Army, President and Prime Minister of stage-managing the country’s administration is largely perceived to have weakened democratic institutions. In the era after the liberation of East Pakistan, a series of missteps by civil and military governments is believed to have left voters disillusioned with the electoral process.

Take for instance, the 1977 elections. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) returned to power despite the popular sentiment perceived to be against him. Facing accusations of ballot rigging and murdering his political opponent, Bhutto was deposed by Pakistan Army General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq in a military coup, accelerating the degradation of electoral democracy. Zia, who later executed Bhutto for his alleged crimes, introduced non-party elections in 1985 in an effort to stay on as president. It was only after the dictator’s death in a plane crash three years later that the Army had allowed Pakistan to return to a party-based election system in 1988. It was the first time voter turnout in Pakistan dipped below 50 per cent. And it would stay that way for another 25 years.

Public support swelled for Zulfikar’s daughter Benazir Bhutto in 1988, who had returned from exile after spending two years in Britain. There was also a 40 per cent increase in registered voters when electoral rolls were prepared in 1987. Despite the expectation that it should have translated into higher voter turnout, it was a dismal 42 per cent. The catch was that then president Ghulam Ishaq Khan had made it mandatory for voters to present their identification cards at polling stations to vote. The ordinance was struck down by the Lahore High Court, but it was upheld by the Supreme Court, just days before Pakistan voted.

Pakistan journalist and author, Tahir Mehdi, wrote in Dawn: “The poor and the marginalised who formed the biggest part of the PPP vote bank were also the ones who did not possess an identity card. The population census conducted in 1998 showed that half of the country’s women and a third of its men did not have an identity card; one small amendment in the rules disenfranchised millions of people. It is now no secret that the presidency also housed a cell that manipulated election results.”

Despite the odds against her, Bhutto’s PPP emerged as the single largest party and formed the government. The next decade would see Pakistan Mulsim League (N)’s Nawaz Sharif, a protege of Zia-ul-Haq, and Bhutto being drawn into playing a rather extended game of musical chairs, with neither he nor Bhutto completing a full term. The power struggle between the two culminated with the 1997 election, which saw the country’s voter turnout plummet to the lowest in its history.

At 35 per cent, the turnout perhaps reflected the voters’ mistrust of the country’s politicians. The decade earlier saw Presidents arbitrarily use sweeping powers to dismiss consecutive governments. Trust was further eroded when the Supreme Court upheld the president’s power to dismiss governments. The creation of the Council for Defense and National Security to advise on matters concerning national security confirmed what many had suspected — military interference and overreach. Five of the ten council members, apart from the president, were to be commanders from the country’s armed forces.

When it was time to vote, the response from the public was tepid. An article published in The New York Times in 1997 notes that there were long periods when there were no voters at all in the 36,500 polling stations across the country. The report says that when Bhutto went to vote, she appeared surprised to learn she was the first to arrive at that booth.

If the events after the 1977 elections had converted optimists into hardened skeptics, the mood was different in 2013. It was for the first time in the country’s history that a democratically elected government had completed its tenure without any major hiccups. The transition in power was smooth. The PPP government had even managed to amend a Zia-ul-Haq-era rule which gave the President the power to appoint a caretaker government, which acts as a buffer before the election process is completed. The provision was often misused, with the President wielding the caretaker government as an instrument to unduly influence electoral outcomes.

The amendment meant the caretaker government would be appointed by Parliament before it was dissolved. Despite a spate of terror strikes in the month preceding the polls, for most of which the Taliban claimed responsibility, the turnout rose to 55 per cent. It had taken over two decades for voter confidence to reach 1977 levels, when Zulfikar Bhutto won the elections after a 54 per cent turnout.

In 2018, the events leading up the polls are very similar to those of Pakistan’s lost years. Nawaz Sharif has been ousted, political rallies are being bombed, there are protests against Pakistan’s military. What result will the latest game of musical chairs in Pakistan’s elections yield?

Here is a detailed region-wise breakup of how Pakistan had voted

