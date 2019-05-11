Pakistan hotel attack LIVE: Armed militants storm 5-star hotel in Gwadar
"At around 4:50 pm (local time) we got reports that there are three to four armed men in PC Hotel," the Gwadar Station House Officer (SHO) Aslam Bangulzai was quoted as saying.
At least three heavily-armed militants stormed into a five-star hotel in Pakistan’s port city of Gwadar on Saturday, Dawn reported. “At around 4:50 pm (local time) we got reports that there are three to four armed men in PC Hotel,” the Gwadar Station House Officer (SHO) Aslam Bangulzai was quoted as saying.
ANI quoted authorities in Gwadar saying “majority of guests” taken out safely from Pearl Continental Hotel, while “armed militants” still holed up in one of the floors.
There was no immediate report about any casualties. All foreign and local guests staying at the hotel have been safely evacuated, Express Tribune quoted Balochistan Information Minister Zahoor Buledi as saying.
(This is a developing story; more details awaited)
Live Blog
Pakistani Navy, Army soldiers engaged in gunbattle with militants
Sources informed PTI that Navy and Army soldiers are carrying out the operation at Gwadar's Pearl Continental Hotel.
'95 per cent' of hotel occupants evacuated: Police
Dawn cited Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohsin Hassan Butt who informed that "two to three gunmen had first fired at and then entered the hotel," adding that "95 per cent of the hotel has been evacuated."
Hotel premises cordoned off by security forces
Dawn reported that troops belonging to the Frontier Corps have cordoned off the hotel. Gunbattle still underway.
Gwadar a strategic port city, vital part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor
Gwadar, which lies on the Arabian Sea, is a strategic port being developed as part of the $60 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor, which is part of China's mammoth Belt and Road infrastructure project. The Pearl Continental Hotel, which is frequented by business and leisure travellers, is located on the Koh-e-Batil hill, south of West Bay on Fish Harbour road in Gwadar.
Hotel did not have foreigners at the time of attack: Police
Dawn cited Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohsin Hassan Butt as informing that the hotel did not have any foreigners at the time of the attack and that only the hotel staff was inside. He also said that "95 per cent of the hotel has been evacuated."
The report claimed that firing is still underway at the Pearl Continental Hotel after 'three to four' armed militants forced their way into hotel's premises. There were no immediate reports of casualties, Reuters reported.
All foreign and local guests staying at the hotel have been safely evacuated, Express Tribune quoted Balochistan Information Minister Zahoor Buledi as saying. Frontier Corps personnel have cordoned off the hotel, Reuters reported quoting Dawn News.
The hotel, frequented by business and leisure travellers, is located on the Koh-e-Batil hill, south of West Bay on Fish Harbour road in Gwadar. On April 18, unidentified gunmen donning uniforms of paramilitary soldiers massacred at least 14 passengers, including Pakistan Navy personnel, after forcing them to disembark from buses on a highway in Balochistan.
Balochistan is Pakistan's largest and poorest province, rife with ethnic, sectarian and separatist insurgencies.
China is investing heavily in Balochistan under the USD 50 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
