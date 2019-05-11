Pakistan hotel attack LIVE: Armed militants storm 5-star hotel in Gwadar

At least three heavily-armed militants stormed into a five-star hotel in Pakistan’s port city of Gwadar on Saturday, Dawn reported. “At around 4:50 pm (local time) we got reports that there are three to four armed men in PC Hotel,” the Gwadar Station House Officer (SHO) Aslam Bangulzai was quoted as saying.

ANI quoted authorities in Gwadar saying “majority of guests” taken out safely from Pearl Continental Hotel, while “armed militants” still holed up in one of the floors.

There was no immediate report about any casualties. All foreign and local guests staying at the hotel have been safely evacuated, Express Tribune quoted Balochistan Information Minister Zahoor Buledi as saying.

(This is a developing story; more details awaited)