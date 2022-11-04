Imran Khan: Hit by 4 bullets, knew in advance about plot to kill me

In his first address after escaping an alleged assassination attempt, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said he was aware of the plot to kill him and was hit by four bullets during the political march in Punjab province.

The shots were fired at Khan’s reception camp in the Gujranwala town, where he narrowly got away, but sustained injury in his leg.

#WATCH | Former Pakistan PM #ImranKhan says he was hit by four bullets, in his first address to the nation after the firing during his rally in Wazirabad, Pakistan yesterday. (Video Source: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) pic.twitter.com/TWaa6ipLLy — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

Speaking from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, Khan said: “I’ll come to the details of the attack later. I got to know the day before [the attack] that either in Wazirabad of Gujrat, they planned to kill me.”

The former PM also claimed to have a video, which he said would be released if something happens to him.

“Four people plotted to kill me behind closed doors. I’ve a video with me, if something happens to me, the video will be released,” he added.

Slamming the ruling-government under PM Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said, “I have come from among the common people, my party wasn’t made under a military establishment. I have struggled for 22 years.”

Elaborating about the shooting incident, Khan said: That day when I was in the container, I was suddenly hit by bullets in my legs and I started falling down. There were two people, if they would have synchronised then I wouldn’t have been saved.”

Dr Faisal Sultan, who is treating the cricketer-turned-politician, said x-rays of Khan’s right leg showed that his tibia was damaged and in fact fractured.

Advertisement

“In this scan, the line you see on right leg is the main artery. The bullet fragments were very near it,” Sultan said.

(With inputs from agencies)