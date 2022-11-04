scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

Imran Khan: Hit by 4 bullets, knew in advance about plot to kill me

In his first address since the assassination attempt from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, Khan said that he was aware of the plot to kill him.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan addresses from the hospital, a day after the assassination attempt. (ANI)

In his first address after escaping an alleged assassination attempt, former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said he was aware of the plot to kill him and was hit by four bullets during the political march in Punjab province.

The shots were fired at Khan’s reception camp in the Gujranwala town, where he narrowly got away, but sustained injury in his leg.

Speaking from the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, Khan said: “I’ll come to the details of the attack later. I got to know the day before [the attack] that either in Wazirabad of Gujrat, they planned to kill me.”

The former PM also claimed to have a video, which he said would be released if something happens to him.

“Four people plotted to kill me behind closed doors. I’ve a video with me, if something happens to me, the video will be released,” he added.

Slamming the ruling-government under PM Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief said, “I have come from among the common people, my party wasn’t made under a military establishment. I have struggled for 22 years.”

Elaborating about the shooting incident, Khan said: That day when I was in the container, I was suddenly hit by bullets in my legs and I started falling down. There were two people, if they would have synchronised then I wouldn’t have been saved.”

Dr Faisal Sultan, who is treating the cricketer-turned-politician, said x-rays of Khan’s right leg showed that his tibia was damaged and in fact fractured.

Advertisement

“In this scan, the line you see on right leg is the main artery. The bullet fragments were very near it,” Sultan said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...Premium
UPSC Key- November 4, 2022: Why you should read ‘Climate Finance’ or ‘Bio...
Remembering Ela Bhatt, founder of SEWA, teacher, mentor, activistPremium
Remembering Ela Bhatt, founder of SEWA, teacher, mentor, activist
How Haryana is winning the fight against stubble burningPremium
How Haryana is winning the fight against stubble burning
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...

(With inputs from agencies)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 08:35:44 pm
Next Story

Reliance ropes in veteran banker K V Kamath as independent director

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement