Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
15 Hindu students of University of Karachi injured by radical Islamic group while playing Holi

An unnamed Hindu girl student, wearing a mask along with other students, later released a video on Twitter outlining the entire incident.

People from the Pakistani Hindu community perform rituals to celebrate Holi in Karachi. (AP/PTI)
At least 15 students from the minority Hindu community celebrating Holi at the University of Karachi were injured when they were attacked by some members of a radical Islamic student organisation, the second such incident in Pakistan in two days.

A University of Karachi official confirmed there had been an incident in the Sindhi department where Hindus and other students were celebrating Holi and throwing colours at each other when some students attacked and injured them.

“We are looking into the incident which is totally against our policies,” he said.

An unnamed Hindu girl student, wearing a mask along with other students, later released a video on Twitter outlining the entire incident.

“The Islaami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) activists came and attacked students celebrating Holi in the hall. They beat some of us,” she said.

“They also harassed female students and we had to leave the place. We had assembled to celebrate the Holi festival. I want the government and varsity to take action against those responsible,” she said.

The attack on Hindu students in Karachi was the second such incident in Pakistan since Monday.

At the Punjab University campus, 15 students were injured when IJT activists allegedly stopped them from celebrating Holi at the premises here.

Holi, a festival of colours, is celebrated to mark the onset of spring.

The incident took place at the Law College of Punjab University on Monday, when around 30 Hindu students gathered to celebrate Holi.

When contacted by PTI, IJT (Punjab University) spokesperson Ibrahim Shahid denied the involvement of its students in the incident.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 22:30 IST
